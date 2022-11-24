Read full article on original website
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Floods: Search continues as missing woman's dead dog found
Police searching for a woman feared swept away in the floods in Aberdeenshire have said the body of her dog has been found. Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen in the water in the River Don, near Monymusk, last Friday afternoon when an amber weather warning was in force. A...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Compensation awarded after wind farm worker froze to death
The family of a security guard who froze to death at a Scottish wind farm has been given a six-figure sum of compensation. Ronnie Alexander, 74, died in hospital after being found lying in snow at the site near New Cumnock, East Ayrshire. A construction company and his employer were...
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Dancing Ledge coasteering death: Jury to hear inquest
A jury is to hear the inquest of a man who died while coasteering on Dorset's Jurassic Coast, a coroner has ruled. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been jumping from...
Time Out Global
London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild
What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Bath three-car crash: Man in critical condition
A man is believed to be in a life-threatening condition after three-cars collided. Officers were called at about 19:24 GMT to Claverton Down Road, in Bath, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash. One man was critically injured and another man was taken to hospital with a leg injury, Avon and...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after collision with 4x4 and HGV
A motorcyclist has died after a he collided with a 4x4 car and a HGV. Cambridgeshire Police said it happened on the A47 between Peterborough and Thorney on Thursday at about 18:30 GMT. The 37-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, both...
BBC
Gwent Police: Three officers suspended in racist message probe
Three Gwent Police officers have been suspended after a watchdog launched an investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force. It comes after offensive messages were reportedly found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020. The messages...
