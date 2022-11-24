Tour Canby holiday display through December

The annual Christmas Tour of Lights offers chance to enjoy decorated homes at a leisurely pace

The best and brightest Christmas displays in Canby will be front and center throughout December.

The Friends of the Canby Public Library is offering the chance to tour these displays during the second annual Christmas Tour of Lights. Do it all in one night or spread it out over several days, then vote for your favorite displays by 6 p.m. Dec. 28.

"Christmas is a wonderful time in Canby, and this is one of the events that showcases the small-town magic making our community so special," Friends President Gayle Elizabeth said. "We are grateful to our sponsors and members, and to all the homeowners who work hard to make the season bright."

Winning homeowners not only get bragging rights, but also prizes from local sponsors, including the grand prize — $250 in products and services from Holiday Light Solution.

Tickets for this year's tour go on sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in front of the Canby Public Library. Proceeds benefit free educational and cultural programming presented by the library.

The Friends will offer hot cocoa and cookies to decorate as part of the First Thursday Night Market.

Tickets also are available at Cutsforth's Market and the Canby Public Library during normal business hours. Tickets come with a map and a ballot and may also be purchased online at canbychristmastour.com.

For more information, contact the Friends Board at canbyfol@gmail.com.