4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Varsity Boys Season Opener At Hamilton Heights
Clinton Central traveled to Hamilton Heights for their first regular season game Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs started out slow but found their game just a little too late. Heights led the entire game until the final quarter when the Bulldogs powered up and tied the game with around three minutes left but the Huskey’s came out on top by the score of 64-56.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Margot Elisabeth Storm
Margot Elisabeth Storm, 82, of Frankfort, died November 24, 2022 in Frankfort, Ind. She was born November 17, 1940 in Ludwigshaven am Rhein, Germany to Paul Krämer & Elisabeth Baum-Krämer. She married Lance Gene Storm on July 7, 1965 in Frankfort and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2015.
rrsn.com
Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announces 61st Men’s Induction Class
STATE FINALS RECAP CLASS 1A: Indianapolis Lutheran 30, Adams Central 13: Jackson Willis completed 17-of-19 for 278 yards and tied a Class 1A record with four touchdowns... by Matt Kopsea | Nov 29, 2022 | Football Blogs,Headlines,RRSN News | 0 Comments. CLASS 6A Center Grove (12-2) Carroll (Fort Wayne) (13-1)...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis: 'I'm Playing, Get That Out There'
Injured Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was adamant Tuesday afternoon that he feels better and he will be in the starting lineup late Wednesday night when the Hoosiers take on North Carolina at Assembly Hall. "You're gonna have to take me out on a stretcher,'' he said
Indiana Quarterback Grant Gremel Enters Transfer Portal
Grant Gremel, a walk-on quarterback at Indiana who started the 2021 Old Oaken Bucket game, entered the transfer portal on Monday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy Salon’s HLTV Player of the Game
Austin Bray was the Sassy’s Salon/HLTV Player of the Game in Saturday nights loss to Western Boone. Congratulations Austin!
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kathy Galbraith
Kathy Galbraith, 64, of Frankfort, died November 27, 2022 at Clinton House. She was born October 11, 1958 in California. Her parents were Claire & Shirley (Bunker) Harpster. d in California, moving to Frankfort in September of 2021. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, coloring, and being around people. She loved her cats and her family.
WLFI.com
"It may never happen again," students react to Purdue Football's Big Ten Championship chance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday Dec. 1 tickets for Purdue's Big Ten championship game go on sale to the general public. Until 5 p.m. Tuesday the John Purdue Club members and season ticket holders can request tickets to the Dec. 3 game in Indianapolis. Purdue freshman and Indianapolis...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Now Has Four-Legged Employee
Genda Funeral Home is excited to welcome a new four-legged employee to their ranks. Norm, a fully-trained grief therapy dog, joined the Genda team last week before the Thanksgiving holiday. Upon his arrival, the staff took part in a multi-day training session that involved learning about his many skills as well as how to best handle him as a part of the team.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Linda L. Robbins
Linda L. Robbins, 83, of Zionsville, Ind., passed away November 23, 2022 at her home. She was born July 26, 1939 in Vevay, Ind. to the late Robert and Verna (Rayles) Detraz. She married Gene E. Robbins on September 3, 1960. in Vevay, Ind. and he survives. Linda was a...
Purdue Enters Week as Heavy Underdog in Big Ten Championship Against No. 2 Michigan
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 30-16 win over rival Indiana, Purdue rides a three-game winning streak that helped capture the team's first Big Ten West title in program history. Up next is a battle for the conference championship on Saturday against No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
thedailyhoosier.com
Poll updates: Both IU men’s and women’s basketball ranked in AP Top 10
For the first time ever, Indiana men’s basketball and Indiana women’s basketball are simultaneously ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Both teams moved up one spot in their respective polls. The men’s team checks in at No. 10, while the women are No. 5.
Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Injury Update
During the Las Vegas Invitational, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury in the first game versus Auburn. Indiana head coach Teri Moren updates her injury status and Sunday plans. A video of her press conference concerning Berger is attached.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Daniel E. Gray
Daniel E Gray, cherished husband, and beloved father lost his battle with cancer at home surrounded by family in Indianapolis, IN on November 23rd at the age of 73. He was born in Elwood, IN on December 2, 1948, to Mary E. Cockrill & Edwin M. Gray. Aside from his...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Ronald Richardson
79, Frankfort, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born in Connersville on September 3, 1943. He married Shirley Ann Webb on September 16, 1967. She preceded him in death on November 12, 2011. Ronald served in the United States Army from 1962 –...
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range
A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game
For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
