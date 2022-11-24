ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton Central Varsity Boys Season Opener At Hamilton Heights

Clinton Central traveled to Hamilton Heights for their first regular season game Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs started out slow but found their game just a little too late. Heights led the entire game until the final quarter when the Bulldogs powered up and tied the game with around three minutes left but the Huskey’s came out on top by the score of 64-56.
HAMILTON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Margot Elisabeth Storm

Margot Elisabeth Storm, 82, of Frankfort, died November 24, 2022 in Frankfort, Ind. She was born November 17, 1940 in Ludwigshaven am Rhein, Germany to Paul Krämer & Elisabeth Baum-Krämer. She married Lance Gene Storm on July 7, 1965 in Frankfort and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2015.
FRANKFORT, IN
rrsn.com

Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announces 61st Men’s Induction Class

STATE FINALS RECAP CLASS 1A: Indianapolis Lutheran 30, Adams Central 13: Jackson Willis completed 17-of-19 for 278 yards and tied a Class 1A record with four touchdowns... by Matt Kopsea | Nov 29, 2022 | Football Blogs,Headlines,RRSN News | 0 Comments. CLASS 6A Center Grove (12-2) Carroll (Fort Wayne) (13-1)...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kathy Galbraith

Kathy Galbraith, 64, of Frankfort, died November 27, 2022 at Clinton House. She was born October 11, 1958 in California. Her parents were Claire & Shirley (Bunker) Harpster. d in California, moving to Frankfort in September of 2021. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, coloring, and being around people. She loved her cats and her family.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Now Has Four-Legged Employee

Genda Funeral Home is excited to welcome a new four-legged employee to their ranks. Norm, a fully-trained grief therapy dog, joined the Genda team last week before the Thanksgiving holiday. Upon his arrival, the staff took part in a multi-day training session that involved learning about his many skills as well as how to best handle him as a part of the team.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Linda L. Robbins

Linda L. Robbins, 83, of Zionsville, Ind., passed away November 23, 2022 at her home. She was born July 26, 1939 in Vevay, Ind. to the late Robert and Verna (Rayles) Detraz. She married Gene E. Robbins on September 3, 1960. in Vevay, Ind. and he survives. Linda was a...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Daniel E. Gray

Daniel E Gray, cherished husband, and beloved father lost his battle with cancer at home surrounded by family in Indianapolis, IN on November 23rd at the age of 73. He was born in Elwood, IN on December 2, 1948, to Mary E. Cockrill & Edwin M. Gray. Aside from his...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Ronald Richardson

79, Frankfort, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born in Connersville on September 3, 1943. He married Shirley Ann Webb on September 16, 1967. She preceded him in death on November 12, 2011. Ronald served in the United States Army from 1962 –...
FRANKFORT, IN
WIBC.com

Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range

A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game

For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

