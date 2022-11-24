ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

readthereporter.com

Guerin Catholic secures first win of the season

Guerin Catholic’s boys basketball team got its first win of the season Saturday, beating Cardinal Ritter 60-50 at the Eagles Nest in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader. The Raiders led 15-12 after the first quarter. The Golden Eagles came back to lead 25-23 at halftime, then powered...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers girls drop home game against Fort Wayne Snider

Fishers fell to Fort Wayne Snider 74-63 in a Saturday game at the Tiger Den. The Class 4A No. 3 Tigers led 17-11 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. But the Panthers took over in the third period, outscoring Fishers 25-8 for a 51-37 lead. The Tigers poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter, but Snider stayed in front by scoring 23 points.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Trailblazers show Shortridge how to start season off right

The University boys turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and pulled away for a 58-38 win at Indianapolis Shortridge. Sabien Cain had 19 points and Andre Ozlowski added 17 points in the Trailblazers’ season opener. University trailed 24-20 with 3:25 left in the second quarter before...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan falls to Southmont

Sheridan’s boys basketball team dropped an away game to Southmont 59-43 on Saturday. The Mounties led 16-10 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime, then held the Blackhawks to five points in the third period to take further control of the game. Caleb Wright led Sheridan with 16 points,...
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Tigers take down La Porte in home game

Fishers picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, beating La Porte 70-55 at the Tiger Den. The game was tied at 18-18 after one quarter, then the Slicers inched ahead 32-31 by halftime. Sophomore Jalen Haralson scored 10 points for Fishers in the first half, with Taden Metzger hitting three 3-pointers.
LA PORTE, IN
FOX59

Valparaiso tops Whiteland for class 5A crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Valparaiso’s Justin Clark connected with Rocco Micciche for an 11-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left to lift the Vikings to the 5A state football championship over Whiteland, 35-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The touchdown was Micciche’s only catch of the night as Valparaiso won its first football title since 1975. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville girls drop first game this season, Dani Mendez puts up career-high 26 points

It was a tough night for Noblesville at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg on Saturday night. The Class 4A No. 3 Millers fell to 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington 77-56 in a battle between two defending state champions. Noblesville won the 4A state title last year, while the Panthers won the 3A state championship and are playing up in 4A this year on the success factor.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Lauren Adam will play soccer at Purdue

Noblesville’s Lauren Adam has committed to play soccer at Purdue University. Pictured – Front row: Jordan Adam, Bryce Adam, Lauren Adam, Christen Adam. Back row: Noblesville girls soccer head coach Mike Brady, Noblesville girls soccer assistant coach Kristin Hetzel.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener

The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
SHERIDAN, IN
247Sports

Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

‘Hounds trip up in third quarter, fall to Moline

Carmel traveled to Moline, Ill. on Saturday to participate in the Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions. The Greyhounds fell to Moline 63-54. Carmel led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Moline came back to tie it up at halftime, 32-32. Moline then outscored the ‘Hounds 15-8 in the third quarter, and held on in the fourth.
CARMEL, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died

One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

