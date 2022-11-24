Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Guerin Catholic secures first win of the season
Guerin Catholic’s boys basketball team got its first win of the season Saturday, beating Cardinal Ritter 60-50 at the Eagles Nest in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader. The Raiders led 15-12 after the first quarter. The Golden Eagles came back to lead 25-23 at halftime, then powered...
readthereporter.com
Fishers girls drop home game against Fort Wayne Snider
Fishers fell to Fort Wayne Snider 74-63 in a Saturday game at the Tiger Den. The Class 4A No. 3 Tigers led 17-11 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. But the Panthers took over in the third period, outscoring Fishers 25-8 for a 51-37 lead. The Tigers poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter, but Snider stayed in front by scoring 23 points.
readthereporter.com
Trailblazers show Shortridge how to start season off right
The University boys turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and pulled away for a 58-38 win at Indianapolis Shortridge. Sabien Cain had 19 points and Andre Ozlowski added 17 points in the Trailblazers’ season opener. University trailed 24-20 with 3:25 left in the second quarter before...
readthereporter.com
Sheridan falls to Southmont
Sheridan’s boys basketball team dropped an away game to Southmont 59-43 on Saturday. The Mounties led 16-10 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime, then held the Blackhawks to five points in the third period to take further control of the game. Caleb Wright led Sheridan with 16 points,...
readthereporter.com
Tigers take down La Porte in home game
Fishers picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, beating La Porte 70-55 at the Tiger Den. The game was tied at 18-18 after one quarter, then the Slicers inched ahead 32-31 by halftime. Sophomore Jalen Haralson scored 10 points for Fishers in the first half, with Taden Metzger hitting three 3-pointers.
Valparaiso tops Whiteland for class 5A crown
INDIANAPOLIS – Valparaiso’s Justin Clark connected with Rocco Micciche for an 11-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left to lift the Vikings to the 5A state football championship over Whiteland, 35-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The touchdown was Micciche’s only catch of the night as Valparaiso won its first football title since 1975. The […]
readthereporter.com
Hot-shooting Millers waste no time taking down Olympians to open season
NOBLESVILLE – Going into the new season, Noblesville boys basketball coach Scott McClelland emphasized that his team needed to be “a lot tougher defensively” in order to have a good campaign this year. The Millers got off to a good start when it came to that goal....
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls drop first game this season, Dani Mendez puts up career-high 26 points
It was a tough night for Noblesville at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg on Saturday night. The Class 4A No. 3 Millers fell to 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington 77-56 in a battle between two defending state champions. Noblesville won the 4A state title last year, while the Panthers won the 3A state championship and are playing up in 4A this year on the success factor.
Monday Morning Rant: Look With Angst at Seth Davis' Basketball Rankings
Seth Davis, the respected college basketball voice at CBS Sports and The Athletic, released his top-25 basketball poll on Monday morning, and it will have Indiana fans doing a serious burn. Like real serious on the disrespect scale, with a big dash of Purdue hatred tossed in, too.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Lauren Adam will play soccer at Purdue
Noblesville’s Lauren Adam has committed to play soccer at Purdue University. Pictured – Front row: Jordan Adam, Bryce Adam, Lauren Adam, Christen Adam. Back row: Noblesville girls soccer head coach Mike Brady, Noblesville girls soccer assistant coach Kristin Hetzel.
Adams Central falls in 1A state title game for second straight year
Adams Central closes the year with a 13-1 record and a state runner-up finish.
Center Grove routs Ft. Wayne Carroll to win 3rd straight Class 6A title
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove spotted Fort Wayne Carroll the first points of the game, then dominated the rest of the way to win their third-straight Class 6A state championship with a 35-9 win. The title is the Trojans' fifth in nine appearances in the state championship game. Micah Coyle...
readthereporter.com
‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener
The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
readthereporter.com
Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury
Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
readthereporter.com
‘Hounds trip up in third quarter, fall to Moline
Carmel traveled to Moline, Ill. on Saturday to participate in the Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions. The Greyhounds fell to Moline 63-54. Carmel led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Moline came back to tie it up at halftime, 32-32. Moline then outscored the ‘Hounds 15-8 in the third quarter, and held on in the fourth.
thedailyhoosier.com
North Carolina star says he’ll “try his hardest” to play against Indiana Wednesday
Friends Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armando Bacot have been talking about the Indiana vs. North Carolina Big Ten / ACC Challenge matchup since it was announced in June. But with the game set for Wednesday evening in Bloomington, both of the preseason All-Americans are dealing with injuries. Jackson-Davis missed a game...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
Coach TV: Tom Allen's full postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Purdue
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say Saturday night following the Hoosiers' 30-16 loss against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died
One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
