Winter camp set at CCC
The Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center will offer Winter Survival Games camps during winter break as seasonal changes provide a learning ground for the ways plants, animals and people get through winter.
During the camps, children will explore, make crafts and engage in nature-based play to understand how the environment adapts to ever-changing conditions. Each day participants will learn about a different aspect of winter survival for wildlife, from finding food to building shelter.
Camps are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 19, through Thursday, Dec. 22, for children in first and second grade; and from 1 to 4 p.m. for those in third through fifth grade.
The cost is $175 for the week, and a limited number of scholarships are available.
To register, visiteventbrite.com/e/winter-break-camp-winter-survival-games-at-the-elc-tickets-428812940047.
For more information, contact Sarah Bidwell, kids' education coordinator, at sarah.bidwell@clackamas.edu.
