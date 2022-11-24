ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter camp set at CCC

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eP58_0jMDSwhd00 Clackamas Community College will open its Environmental Learning Center during winter break for school children.

The Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center will offer Winter Survival Games camps during winter break as seasonal changes provide a learning ground for the ways plants, animals and people get through winter.

During the camps, children will explore, make crafts and engage in nature-based play to understand how the environment adapts to ever-changing conditions. Each day participants will learn about a different aspect of winter survival for wildlife, from finding food to building shelter.

Camps are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 19, through Thursday, Dec. 22, for children in first and second grade; and from 1 to 4 p.m. for those in third through fifth grade.

The cost is $175 for the week, and a limited number of scholarships are available.

To register, visiteventbrite.com/e/winter-break-camp-winter-survival-games-at-the-elc-tickets-428812940047.

For more information, contact Sarah Bidwell, kids' education coordinator, at sarah.bidwell@clackamas.edu.

