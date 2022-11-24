ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Cat locked in car, weird GrubHub message: West Linn Police Log

By the Tidings
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVbKe_0jMDSpWY00 Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

11/10/2022 12:35 p.m. An anonymous caller reported three cars were parked in the no-parking zone in front of West Linn High School.

11/10/2022 3:15 p.m. A caller told police that an employee at a gas station on Willamette Drive left the pump open. They said they believed the employee was attempting to double charge a customer.

11/10/2022 4:04 p.m. A woman reported the license plate was stolen off her car.

11/11/2022 11:09 a.m. Police took a call about someone leaving marijuana and feces at a business on Willamette Drive.

11/11/2022 3:17 p.m. A caller said they received an odd message from their GrubHub driver.

11/11/2022 5:09 p.m. A woman said four teenagers were smoking marijuana at Fields Bridge Park.

11/12/2022 8:43 a.m. A caller on Failing Street told police a man was living in an RV in front of his house.

11/12/2022 3:36 p.m. Someone called police when they locked their cat in their car.

11/13/2022 9:08 a.m. A caller said someone had been living in an RV on Failing Street for five days. Police contacted the man in the RV, who said he was visiting his brother who lives in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jMDSpWY00

11/13/2022 10:53 a.m. A man on West A Street told police his neighbor's dog kept defecating on his property. He said he sent the neighbors photos of the feces and the dog, but they would not do anything about it.

11/14/2022 12:58 p.m. A caller said someone stole teachers' wallets out of their bags at Willamette Primary School.

11/15/2022 9:55 a.m. A caller asked police about mediation between neighbors with dogs and neighbors without dogs.

11/15/2022 4:49 p.m. A man stated he wanted to file a complaint about a road.

11/15/2022 5:24 p.m. A caller on Walling Way said someone entered her house sometime that day, but it didn't appear anything of value was missing from the house. She said her husband's car with his wallet and house keys were stolen.

11/15/2022 7:27 p.m. A woman on April Court reported two men were walking up and down her street. She said when she approached them, they told her they were looking for someone.

11/16/2022 5:18 a.m. A man told police he hit a deer with his car, causing one of his tires to come off its rim.

11/16/2022 8:32 a.m. A man reported two cars were parked by a fire hydrant on West A Street.

11/16/2022 11:48 a.m. A caller said he believed squatters were moving into a home on Weatherhill Road.

11/16/2022 1:26 p.m. A woman said she paid a man to work on her house, but he never did the work.

11/16/2022 4:34 p.m. A caller told police she overheard three boys talking about pretending to go somewhere but she believed they were actually going to a school "to do something." She said they had sports equipment with them.

11/16/2022 8:39 p.m. A woman reported her husband broke her finger.

West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

