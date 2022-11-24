ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained

If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

The 5 most memorable games in the storied Giants-Cowboys rivalry

There’s one thing we all know for sure about the NFC East: These teams all hate each other. The Giants and Cowboys are no exception. As Big Blue gets ready to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, let’s take a walk down memory lane with the five most memorable matchups between these division rivals.
The Spun

Michael Irvin: Cowboys Will Be "Dynasty" With Odell Beckham Jr

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" this Friday to discuss the team's win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Irvin is very confident that Dallas can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. He believes the Cowboys' chances of accomplishing that goal will be even greater if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

NFL insider reveals more details about Odell Beckham Jr’s visits with Cowboys, Giants

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed when both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants planned to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving slate featured a battle between two NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and the New YorK Giants. Not only was it a battle for second-place in the division, but also to impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports indicated that both teams were set to meet with Beckham after their Thanksgiving game. Now, we have a better idea of when these meetings will take place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS DFW

Fans brave rain to tailgate before the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - With America's team, there's a tradition for fans on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the downpour all day long, football fans were excited to be outside AT&T Stadium tailgating. "We have all the tents, things are working out great," Cowboys fan, Severo Castillo said. "We're excited."White and blue Cowboys tents were set up outside AT&T Stadium. "We've been doing this for almost 13 years," Castillo said. It's become a longtime tradition for families to come together outside the stadium to support "them boyz" as they play on Thanksgiving Day. "It's the greatest thing being inside but being out here supporting with family...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Cowboys Look to Continue Storied History on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys are one of two teams that historically play on Thanksgiving. In 1966, the fledgling Cowboys team, in its sixth year of existence, was searching for a way to gain national exposure and trying to build a fanbase when general manager Tex Schramm agreed to play on the holiday. The gambit paid off when the Cowboys set an attendance record, and the rest, as they say, is history.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy