Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
ng-sportingnews.com
Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
Sporting News
Did Tony Romo win a Super Bowl? Cowboys QB's record as a starter in Thanksgiving, playoff games
Time moves fast around the NFL. Tony Romo may be known as the beloved face of CBS' NFL coverage now, but it wasn't long ago Cowboys fans were waffling about where he ranked among NFL starting quarterbacks. Romo always put up exceptional counting stats, and the Eastern Illinois product was...
Detroit News
Thursday's NFL: Prescott, TEs help Cowboys to Thanksgiving win over Giants
Arlington, Texas — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot ran for a 2-yard TD before directing all three of his fellow tight...
Big Blue View
The 5 most memorable games in the storied Giants-Cowboys rivalry
There’s one thing we all know for sure about the NFC East: These teams all hate each other. The Giants and Cowboys are no exception. As Big Blue gets ready to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, let’s take a walk down memory lane with the five most memorable matchups between these division rivals.
Michael Irvin: Cowboys Will Be "Dynasty" With Odell Beckham Jr
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" this Friday to discuss the team's win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Irvin is very confident that Dallas can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. He believes the Cowboys' chances of accomplishing that goal will be even greater if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? Giants Think Thanksgiving Win at Cowboys is Key
“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt'' - Cowboys vs. Giants on winning Thanksgiving ... and on winning OBJ.
NFL insider reveals more details about Odell Beckham Jr’s visits with Cowboys, Giants
FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed when both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants planned to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving slate featured a battle between two NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and the New YorK Giants. Not only was it a battle for second-place in the division, but also to impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports indicated that both teams were set to meet with Beckham after their Thanksgiving game. Now, we have a better idea of when these meetings will take place.
Fans brave rain to tailgate before the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - With America's team, there's a tradition for fans on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the downpour all day long, football fans were excited to be outside AT&T Stadium tailgating. "We have all the tents, things are working out great," Cowboys fan, Severo Castillo said. "We're excited."White and blue Cowboys tents were set up outside AT&T Stadium. "We've been doing this for almost 13 years," Castillo said. It's become a longtime tradition for families to come together outside the stadium to support "them boyz" as they play on Thanksgiving Day. "It's the greatest thing being inside but being out here supporting with family...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Cowboys Look to Continue Storied History on Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys are one of two teams that historically play on Thanksgiving. In 1966, the fledgling Cowboys team, in its sixth year of existence, was searching for a way to gain national exposure and trying to build a fanbase when general manager Tex Schramm agreed to play on the holiday. The gambit paid off when the Cowboys set an attendance record, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Makes Recruiting Pitch to Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent wide receiver is set to meet with Dallas soon.
