Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County Commissioner’s Actions Cause Voter Reaction
I am contacting you because of a matter of great concern here in Cascade County!. Two Candidates, Rae Grulkowski and Sandra Merchant, were duly elected by the voters in Cascade County to perform the known duties of those positions. Cascade County’s Current Budget Officer gave her notice of resignation in February 2022 that would be activated in November 2022, yet there was no discussion or transparent communication made available to make this known to the public or the new candidates six weeks before the new candidates took office.
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County to recount 2022 Midterm Election ballots
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Board of Cascade County Commissioners announced Wednesday a petition for recounting ballots in Cascade County was filed after the 2022 Midterm Election. The following is a press release from the Board of Cascade County Commissioners:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Recount was...
montanarightnow.com
Fairview Light the Bridge
Fireworks and more will ring in the holiday season this weekend in Fairview. Fairview is hosting their annual Silver Bells and Light the Bridge on Saturday, Nov. 26, an annual tradition that truly rings in the holiday season. The day will be filled with activities including a morning craft show and watching fireworks to over the historic Fairview Lift Bridge.
montanarightnow.com
Fireworks and more will ring in the holiday season this weekend in Fairview
Fairview is hosting their annual Silver Bells and Light the Bridge on Saturday, Nov. 26, an annual tradition that truly rings in the holiday season. The day will be filled with activities including a morning craft show and watching fireworks to over the historic Fairview Lift Bridge. The day’s events...
cascadenewspaper.com
Another One Bites the Dust !
Roller skating returns to Wedsworth Hall, well, sorta! Despite all the spills, bumps, and falls, there was a lot of fun to be had! What better way is there to spend a cold, blustery weekend in Cascade than with family and friends. Expect more family-friendly activities at the Hall in weeks to come. Check the Courier for upcoming events.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD responds to crash, bounty hunter incident on Nov. 24
The Great Falls Police Department responded around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 to reports of a crash at 8th Avenue North and 9th Street North. Capt. John Schaffer said they also received reports that people were surrounding one person with weapons pointed at the person. Schaffer said that when officers arrived,...
