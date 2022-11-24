Read full article on original website
A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin claims he was “pushed aside” by show after cancer diagnosis
A Place in The Sun host Jonnie Irwin has spoken out against the Channel 4 show as he claims he was "pushed aside" after his cancer diagnosis. Earlier in November, Irwin, who presents A Place in The Sun and Escape to the Country, revealed he has stage four terminal cancer.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
ITV X question
Simple one really, will ITV2-4 HD linear channels be available on ITV X ? particular interest with the British Touring Cars Championship on ITV4 HD in 2023. All their linear channels are on ITVX along with a bunch of exclusive genre specific channels exclusive to ITVX for free. For example...
Satellite input on Toshiba TV
I just bought a Toshiba Freeview 4K tv and can see there is a satellite input socket on the back. It's not a freesat tv as far as I know so what is this for? I'm too afraid to hook up my satellite feed incase it blows the circuits. There is a satellite option in the scanning section. Will it pick up all FTA satellite channels on 28.2E, which my dish is pointing to?
How many multiplexes does Saorview use in the ROI.
I was wondering how much terrestrial capacity is available in the ROI and what channels are available. As I understand there are no SD services of RTE One or RTE Two only HD. Strangely TG4 is only available in SD whilst available in HD to satellite viewers in NI which of course RTE One is not. Also the Virgin Media services 1, 2, 3 and more recently 4 in SD only. Also RTE One +1 , RTE 2+1, Virgin Media One+1, RTE News, Oireachtas TV, RTE Jnr all in SD and presumably a crop of radio channels. I don't know if there are any other tv channels, but how many multiplexes are being used as I understand they are MPEG-4.
Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
EE fans threaten to switch off because of unbearable script
EastEnders fans have threatened to switch off because of the unbearable script regarding the World Cup football. Do any of you agree with this?. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20545470/eastenders-fans-threaten-to-boycott-soap/. I think they have taken it too far with the football talk but im still watching. 4 tweets is barely fans threatening to switch off,...
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
Xmas advert question
Does anyone know who the actress in this year’s McDonalds Xmas advert is? Some people have said it was Siobhan Hayes (her that played Abi in My Family and the actress from the Specsavers ad too of course), but I’m not too sure. I’ve tried Googling as well but there were no results that I wanted.
It's been a decent series: a matt finish would put the gloss on it.
One of the problems with the fact that these days we know weeks beforehand who is going in is that it allows more time to review the list and think "most of these are scraping the bottom of the barrel". I must admit that I felt that way about this year's crop: they seemed to have blown the whole budget on Boy George and Mike Tindall. Then, a few days before it started came the game-changing announcement that Matt Hancock MP would be joining as a late entrant.
Finding Content on ITVX
Can anyone explain how to find ALL of the content on ITVX please?. For example, if you go to the search function and type in the word 'Rising', Rising Damp will appear. The very first episode is only available to Premium customers, but all of the other episodes can be viewed by everyone. However, if I browse under the Comedy category, or the AD category, the tv series is nowhere to be seen. The film version appears in the Films category (obviously) and the AD category.
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
The timeless child confusion
I remember there was a fob watch the doctor stored in the tardis with if I’m not mistaken, old memories stored from before being the doctor in Gallifrey that clears up the timeless child storyline. I thought it’d be explained in the finale but it kind of just got forgotten about.
Emmerdale: Biggest mistakes to date.
Not having Lorraine and Carol Nelson, as victims of the plane crash. Not having Jayesha and Sangeeta Parmar as victims of the plane crash. Not having The Marsden family as victims of the storm (Ronnie, Frances, Ali and Elaine) Killing off Vic Windsor - left a huge gap on the...
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7
Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm
I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle caught lying, and 7 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Cain's secret comes under threat. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Kyle's guilt in Al's murder case...
Ditch or Dig in?
If a book doesn’t capture you in the first few chapters, do you ditch it, or dig in, hoping it will improve in later chapters?. I personally don’t like abandoning books; (i don’t know why) but one I ditched most recently was Janice Hallet’s The Twyford code. I absolutely loved The Appeal, but the style of writing in TTC, was almost unreadable. I gave it a good go before ditching.,
Sound dropping intermittently
Is anyone experiencing annoying sound drops following the latest update - or is it just me?? Noticeable over the last couple of weeks and seems to be getting worse. Is anyone experiencing annoying sound drops following the latest update - or is it just me?? Noticeable over the last couple of weeks and seems to be getting worse.
ITV I'm A Celebrity rocked by Covid outbreak days before final as show issues statement
ITV I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here has been hit by a Covid outbreak ahead of Sunday's final. The King or Queen of the Jungle is set to be crowned on Sunday. Two members of staff tested positive for coronavirus just days before the final, the Sun newspaper reports. A source commented to the newspaper: “Everyone is on high alert given it is so close to the end of the series. The producers have grand plans to make the final bigger than ever so no one is seen without a mask and there have been loads more people queueing up to get themselves tested on site."
