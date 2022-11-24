I was wondering how much terrestrial capacity is available in the ROI and what channels are available. As I understand there are no SD services of RTE One or RTE Two only HD. Strangely TG4 is only available in SD whilst available in HD to satellite viewers in NI which of course RTE One is not. Also the Virgin Media services 1, 2, 3 and more recently 4 in SD only. Also RTE One +1 , RTE 2+1, Virgin Media One+1, RTE News, Oireachtas TV, RTE Jnr all in SD and presumably a crop of radio channels. I don't know if there are any other tv channels, but how many multiplexes are being used as I understand they are MPEG-4.

1 DAY AGO