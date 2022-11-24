Aptos Girls’ Tennis Co-Champs!, By Tammi Brown • Cabrillo College to Change Name: Board Agrees Explorer’s Name No Longer Fits • CASA Welcomes New Advocates • Fired Employees Sue Nike, NBA Over Covid Vaccine Mandate, By Jondi Gumz • Giving To The Givers • Can Audio Recordings Solve Court Reporter Shortage? • Need a One of a Kind Gift? Try Library Friends Bookstore, By Toni Campbell • Adopt a Family for Christmas: There Are Many Ways to Have a Meaningful Holiday • Emeril in the Kitchen in Pajaro Valley, By Jondi Gumz • Agapé Dance Presents The Nutcracker • Dientes, Santa Cruz Community Health Hiring for New Clinics • Fair Manager, Barns on Board Agenda Dec. 6 • Santa Cruz Seahawks Eye National Title, Again, By Kieran Kelly • Strike Out Against Cancer Raises Over $59,000 … and much more!

APTOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO