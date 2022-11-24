Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Man injured in Jerusalem terror bombings succumbs to injuries
A man wounded in Wednesday’s twin terror bombings in Jerusalem succumbed to his wounds on Saturday. Fifty-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada immigrated from Ethiopia more than two decades ago and was the father of two children. “The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek fought for his...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tens of kilograms of suspected narcotics wash up on Israeli beaches
Dozens of packages containing tens of kilograms of what is believed to be narcotics washed up on Israeli shores from Tel Aviv to Nahariya on Saturday, according to the Israel Police. Bomb disposal units alerted to the locations where the suspicious packages were found determined that they did not contain...
‘Devoted’ father found dead in street was shot and victim of acid attack
A “devoted” father who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body was shot and the victim of an acid attack. The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester.Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday officers believe Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.The force added: “Detectives are working tirelessly to establish the exact details of this murder, which took place in unique and shocking circumstances on a quiet residential street.“Following examination and tests, the hazardous...
Cleveland Jewish News
How Israel lets the Palestinians get free power while taking over land
I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli coalition deal gives far right’s Itamar Ben-Gvir control over the police, including in the West Bank
(JTA) — Itamar Ben-Gvir, the right-wing Israeli politician called a “pyromaniac” by his critics because of his penchant for inflaming his country’s deep tensions, will head Israel’s police forces, under the terms of a deal inked with Benjamin Netanyahu early Friday. The deal would expand...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab fan goes on tirade, says Israeli journalist ‘not welcome’ at World Cup
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
Cleveland Jewish News
In major security breach, Iranian hackers steal Jerusalem bombing footage—WATCH
Iranian hackers penetrated a major Israeli security organization to steal and subsequently publish surveillance footage that captured one of Wednesday’s twin bombings in Jerusalem. While most details remain under gag order, Israeli authorities cleared for publication on Thursday that the footage was genuine and was acquired by the Moses...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran blames Israel for Fars News Agency hack
Iran has blamed foreign countries, including Israel, for a cyber attack on its semi-official Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, AFP reported on Saturday. Fars said in a statement posted to Telegram that its website was disrupted on Friday by a “complex...
Cleveland Jewish News
Zelenskyy speaks to Herzog, extends condolences over Jerusalem attacks
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed sorrow over the previous day’s Jerusalem bombings. Zelenskyy called on the Israeli people to remain strong in the face of the terror attacks. Those attacks resulted in the killing of Aryeh Shechopek, 16, a yeshiva student.
Cleveland Jewish News
Passenger drones? Israel’s National Drone Initiative enters second phase
Israel’s National Drone Initiative has entered its second stage, involving experiments with long-range aircraft carrying heavy loads, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced on Thursday. The first stage, conducted in 2020-2022, involved more than 15,000 drone flights in Israeli cities and 18 medical institutions, according to the IAA. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel supporters need to stand up
The undergraduate student government at Case Western Reserve University has now passed a truly malevolent, ignorant, totally detached from reality, anti-Israel resolution. Cited among “various illegal actions committed by the Israeli state,” were “apartheid,” a blockade intended to harm Gaza civilians, jailing of thousands of Palestinians and “extrajudicial killings.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Whoopi Goldberg: labeling Hamas, Taliban as terror groups ‘depends on who you talk to’
Television personality Whoopi Goldberg is under fire following comments in which she appeared to question the categorization of the Taliban and Hamas as terrorist organizations. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” when one of the show’s other hosts, Sara Haines, noted how U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has compared Israel...
