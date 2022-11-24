ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Postal Workers in the UK Launch Black Friday Strike as Industrial Action Sweeps the Country

The CWU has announced 10 further days of strike action between Thursday and Christmas Eve, of which four have been formally notified, with the last falling on Dec. 1. Workers across the U.K. are striking over pay, working conditions and pensions, with inflation running at its highest level for over 40 years and the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week projecting the steepest fall in living standards since records began.
The Independent

Pay deals in line with inflation ‘unaffordable’, says minister as winter of strikes looms

Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, cabinet minister Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.The transport secretary said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of NHS nurses and other public sector staff, as he also denied blocking a pay deal for rail workers.Nurses are set to stage their first-ever UK-wide strike before Christmas, as they join transport, postal workers and uninversity workers on the picket lines in disputes over pay and conditions.“Inflation matching or inflation busting pay rises are unaffordable,” Mr Harper told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on...
NBC San Diego

Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While

Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
NBC San Diego

Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less

With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns

BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
NBC San Diego

Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Slip at the End of Winning Week; Credit Suisse Falls to All-Time Low

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets fell slightly on Friday to close out an upbeat week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down. The pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.25% by late afternoon, though on course...

Comments / 0

Community Policy