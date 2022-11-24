Read full article on original website
Postal Workers in the UK Launch Black Friday Strike as Industrial Action Sweeps the Country
The CWU has announced 10 further days of strike action between Thursday and Christmas Eve, of which four have been formally notified, with the last falling on Dec. 1. Workers across the U.K. are striking over pay, working conditions and pensions, with inflation running at its highest level for over 40 years and the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week projecting the steepest fall in living standards since records began.
U.S. Shoppers Alone in Boosting Black Friday Spend as Cost-Of-Living Crisis Hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
Pay deals in line with inflation ‘unaffordable’, says minister as winter of strikes looms
Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, cabinet minister Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.The transport secretary said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of NHS nurses and other public sector staff, as he also denied blocking a pay deal for rail workers.Nurses are set to stage their first-ever UK-wide strike before Christmas, as they join transport, postal workers and uninversity workers on the picket lines in disputes over pay and conditions.“Inflation matching or inflation busting pay rises are unaffordable,” Mr Harper told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on...
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While
Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
Binance, Other Crypto Firms Line Up Bids for Bankrupt Voyager Digital After FTX Collapse
Digital currency lender Voyager Digital has been thrown back to square one after FTX, which had initially agreed to acquire the firm, filed for bankruptcy. Crypto platforms Binance and CrossTower both said they plan to submit revised bids for the company. Binance has also set up a $1 billion fund...
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Lower, Tokyo Inflation at Highest in 40 Years; U.S. Markets Closed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower as markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and slated to end its session early on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.35% to close at 28,283.03 and the Topix ended...
European Markets Slip at the End of Winning Week; Credit Suisse Falls to All-Time Low
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets fell slightly on Friday to close out an upbeat week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down. The pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.25% by late afternoon, though on course...
