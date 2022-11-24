Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian in Eureka
On November 26 scanner traffic indicated that a traffic accident had occurred near H Street and Harris Street in Eureka. At approximately 6:44 p.m. a report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian accident had occurred. Eureka Police Department and City Ambulance were requested to the scene. The vehicle reportedly involved...
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Accident Near Korbel; Minor Injuries
A single vehicle traffic collision has been reported off near Korbel just before 11 a.m. on November 26. Blue Lake Fire, Arcata Fire and City Ambulance were requested to the scene of the accident located on Maple Creek Road approximately two miles past Korbel. The incident commander at the scene...
kymkemp.com
Emergency Personnel on the Scene of a Two-Vehicle Accident at 14th & C Streets
14th Street in Eureka is closed at C Street after a two-vehicle collision around 12:15 p.m. on November 22. An emergency dispatcher requested medical respond to the scene, stating that one of the involved parties, possibly a passenger, was suffering a seizure. Eureka Police Department and Humboldt Bay Fire are...
kymkemp.com
BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim
A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
kymkemp.com
UBNC Toy Run Starts at the Arcata Plaza on December 4th
UBNC is proud to announce our annual Toy Run, a motorcycle ride for charity. Sunday December 4th 2022 starting at the Arcata Plaza. Kickstands up at noon and we are riding from the Arcata Plaza to the Vets Hall in Eureka. Come early and meet mingle with motorcyclist of all types.
krcrtv.com
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
lostcoastoutpost.com
This Flaming White Sedan Across From Winco is Gonna Impact Traffic on Harris for a While
A few moments ago, a white sedan across the street in Winco went up in flames. Humboldt Bay Fire is on the scene. They’ve called Eureka Police to come provide traffic control. Thanks to a reader for these photos and the video below.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7 p.m.: Photos] Homicide Suspect Captured After Crash on Mitchell Heights Road
In what multiple readers described as a intense pursuit, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s department captured a homicide suspect who crashed on Mitchell Heights after a chase on Harrison and Myrtle about 2:15 p.m. One reader, Alli Adams, told us that she saw “[t]wo black SUVs, with a CHP SUV...
kymkemp.com
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
kymkemp.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman with Boxcutter, Says TCSO
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 pm, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report that a female in the area of Lewiston, CA had been stabbed. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies, medical and fire personnel responded to the area. Medical personnel began to treat the victim...
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900
Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
kymkemp.com
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907
Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
kymkemp.com
Miranda 4-H Holds Food Drive
The kids at Miranda 4-H are up to their usual good works. Besides helping decorate the Mateel Hall for the annual Community Thanksgiving party, the group also held a Thanksgiving Canned Food Drive. Leader Shanna Archibold told us, “Our club also made Thanksgiving cards for the Skilled Nursing Facility residents...
actionnewsnow.com
Power is out for all Velocity Communications customers since Friday morning
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 2:06 P.M. UPDATE - Velocity Communications says that they talked with AT&T and that there is no new update. ATT did not have a spare for the failed equipment, so they had to order one. Velocity Communications says that they have been experiencing a power outage that...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022
Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
