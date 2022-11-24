Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Glaseado Gym (Ice)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Glaseado Gym Test and defeat the Ice Type Gym Leader Grusha. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
Slave Zero X - Official Shou Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer
Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk action game set in the same world as the original Slave Zero (1999). Griffin Burns (Devilman Crybaby, Aggretsuko) will voice Slave Zero X's protagonist, Shou. Fueled by revenge, Shou will not rest until the SovKhan and the Five Calamities are dead and Isamu's fate is revealed.
Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Trailer
Get ready to squash bugs in Starship Troopers: Extermination, the upcoming 12-player PvE co-op first-person shooter from Offworld Industries that's coming to PC Early Access in 2023. Expect three playable classes, defense-building, large-scale battles, and more.
Golf With Your Friends - Official Pizza Party Cosmetic Pack Trailer
Golf With Your Friends' Pizza Party pack, featuring cosmetics for your golf ball, is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, and will be available on Nintendo Switch on December 19, 2022. Additionally, the Couch Mode free update is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.
Fall Guys - Official World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Three iconic costumes featuring Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are available now in Fall Guys. Additionally, a number of other goodies from Capcom are also available now until November 30 in the Fall Guys store. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
Wild West Dynasty - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer
Wild West Dynasty is coming to Early Access on February 16, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the locations of this open-world sandbox game with survival and city-builder elements, set in America in the 1800s. In Wild West Dynasty, fight for your survival against scorching heat and...
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr - Official Sororitas Class Release Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr's Sororitas Class DLC is available now on PC (Steam). Watch the latest trailer to see the fifth playable Sororitas class in action, as well as what to expect with the DLC, featuring new game mechanics, new items and item types, new passive skills, new enchantments, and more.
Modvitnirs Rig - Buried Treasure 1 - Fruits of Industry
Once you’ve retrieved the Fruits of Industry Treasure Map from Alberich Hollow, return to Modvitnir’s Rig and vault up the ledge on the beach. You’ll be able to see the Buried Treasure glowing on the ground to your right. Modvitnir's Rig - Buried Treasure 1 - Fruits...
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street
A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
