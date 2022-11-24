ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

India Considering Higher Cap on Filming Incentives, Film Facilitation Office Gets Investment Focus (EXCLUSIVE)

The cap on India’s filming incentives, which were revealed at Cannes in March, could dramatically rise if necessary, the country’s top film bureaucrat has revealed. Currently, the Indian federal government reimburses up to 30% of qualifying production expenditure to a maximum of INR20 million ($244,000). An additional 5% to a maximum of INR5 million ($61,100) is granted to productions employing 15% or more manpower in India. The minimum qualifying production expenditure spending threshold is INR25 million ($305,500). “We are open to suggestions and open to ideas, we are discussing with the Motion Picture Association and I’m proposing that we will have...
freightwaves.com

NYC judge demands Amazon stop firing workers for organizing

Like hundreds of thousands of workers throughout the tech industry, Amazon workers face an uncertain future, with layoffs, hiring freezes and union activity all hitting the company at once. A cease-and-desist order is the latest development in the saga. On Friday, District Judge Diane Gujarati filed a court order with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Beijing grinds to a near halt as China's capital city battles Covid with more lockdowns

BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
The Conversation Africa

Ghana digitised its address system: its failure offers lessons to other African countries creating smart cities

Smart urbanism is about using digital technologies to address urban problems. Across the continent, digital technologies and smart initiatives have been applied in myriad ways, including crime control, urban planning and traffic management. It hasn’t always worked, however. Sometimes these initiatives have failed because the technologies weren’t well integrated into...
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
CNBC

Inflation is coming down. Here's what that means for your annual pay raise

If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
Defense One

Will Tech Layoffs Finally Help Defense Firms Get the Engineers They Seek?

Layoffs across the technology sector could help defense companies and even federal agencies attract engineers and tech experts to fill long-vacant jobs. But some observers say defense-related organizations are moving too slowly to take advantage. While there don’t appear to be major hiring campaigns, corporate recruiters have taken to social...
CNBC

Dogecoin surges, and how the FTX scandal could affect Wall Street crypto adoption: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World speaks to Wall Street executives who made the jump to crypto to learn how they're weathering the latest downturn.

