CNBC
Singapore's inflation may have eased slightly, but central bank warns pain likely to linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
India Considering Higher Cap on Filming Incentives, Film Facilitation Office Gets Investment Focus (EXCLUSIVE)
The cap on India’s filming incentives, which were revealed at Cannes in March, could dramatically rise if necessary, the country’s top film bureaucrat has revealed. Currently, the Indian federal government reimburses up to 30% of qualifying production expenditure to a maximum of INR20 million ($244,000). An additional 5% to a maximum of INR5 million ($61,100) is granted to productions employing 15% or more manpower in India. The minimum qualifying production expenditure spending threshold is INR25 million ($305,500). “We are open to suggestions and open to ideas, we are discussing with the Motion Picture Association and I’m proposing that we will have...
The nefarious new way companies are discriminating against remote workers: time-zone prejudice
Workers say they were lied to about being able to work in their local time zone, and have missed out on promotions because of time-zone bias.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Amazon workers are planning a strike on Black Friday demanding fair pay and an end to unsafe practices
In 40 countries, Amazon workers plan to protest as part of the "Make Amazon Pay" movement over what they say is unfair pay and unsafe practices.
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Bernie Sanders calls out Warren Buffett for getting richer as rail workers fight for better working conditions
Sen. Bernie Sanders took aim at Warren Buffett over the working conditions of US rail employees. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns BNSF Railway, which made a record $6 billion profit last year. US rail workers are threatening to strike over a lack of paid sick leave and onerous scheduling. Sen. Bernie...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
freightwaves.com
NYC judge demands Amazon stop firing workers for organizing
Like hundreds of thousands of workers throughout the tech industry, Amazon workers face an uncertain future, with layoffs, hiring freezes and union activity all hitting the company at once. A cease-and-desist order is the latest development in the saga. On Friday, District Judge Diane Gujarati filed a court order with...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Toxic company cultures are driving workers to quit their jobs. Here's how to spot the signs before accepting a job.
It's easy enough to tell when a workplace is toxic when you're in it but it can be difficult to tell during the interview process.
Evergrande creditors ask chairman for $2 billion fund infusion -Bloomberg
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has told offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
CNBC
Beijing grinds to a near halt as China's capital city battles Covid with more lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
Ghana digitised its address system: its failure offers lessons to other African countries creating smart cities
Smart urbanism is about using digital technologies to address urban problems. Across the continent, digital technologies and smart initiatives have been applied in myriad ways, including crime control, urban planning and traffic management. It hasn’t always worked, however. Sometimes these initiatives have failed because the technologies weren’t well integrated into...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
CNBC
Inflation is coming down. Here's what that means for your annual pay raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
Defense One
Will Tech Layoffs Finally Help Defense Firms Get the Engineers They Seek?
Layoffs across the technology sector could help defense companies and even federal agencies attract engineers and tech experts to fill long-vacant jobs. But some observers say defense-related organizations are moving too slowly to take advantage. While there don’t appear to be major hiring campaigns, corporate recruiters have taken to social...
CNBC
Dogecoin surges, and how the FTX scandal could affect Wall Street crypto adoption: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World speaks to Wall Street executives who made the jump to crypto to learn how they're weathering the latest downturn.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
