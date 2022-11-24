Read full article on original website
Related
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
CNET
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
The Verge
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
dotesports.com
Self-own: Microsoft admits PlayStation exclusives are ‘better quality’ than its Xbox-only titles
The debate is over, everybody put the pitchforks down. The higher-ups have spoken, and Microsoft didn’t win. Believe it or not, Microsoft isn’t all that confident in its gaming exclusives, especially when paired up with PlayStation’s offerings. The console war that’s raged for the better part of everybody’s lifetime has finally had some action.
Prime Members, These Are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals That Are Just for You
Your membership comes with steep discounts — up to 70 percent off Prime members can score extra savings on holiday gifts, home goods, kitchen items, winter clothing, and more at Amazon this Black Friday — as long as they know where and how to shop. Amazon's massive Black Friday sale features thousands of deals across every category, and Prime members can score additional exclusive savings that are scattered throughout Amazon's deal hub and its Just for Prime hub. Subscribers can get up to 70 percent off with these...
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
Digital Trends
Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
Comments / 0