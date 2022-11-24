Black Friday sales have officially kicked off the holiday shopping season. That means that most people will probably have tons of packages arriving at the front door in the next couple of weeks, making them a perfect target for a holiday robbery (we've all seen Home Alone, right?). The Ring Video Doorbell can make the perfect early holiday gift for yourself or your loved ones. Peace of mind and safety is the best gift, especially when its 40% off on Amazon right now.

5 HOURS AGO