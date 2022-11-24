Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

Seal of the US Department of Homeland SecurityPhoto byGerd Altman from Pixabay. Up until today there have been 32 mass shootings in the United States this month, leading to the deaths of 43 people and injuries to 134 more. A number of states have been struck by tragedy more than once as well, such as Florida, Texas, Illinois and California among others. But this pales in comparison to the total amount over the course of 2022. All told there have been 607 mass shootings in the United States so far this year with 637 dead and 2542 injured.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO