Chesapeake, VA

Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

Channel 3000
 3 days ago
Mother Jones

After Two Mass Shootings, Glenn Youngkin Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want to Say the Word ‘Gun’

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In less than 10 days, two mass shootings in two different cities have taken place in Virginia. On November 13, three students at the University of Virginia were killed after a classmate allegedly gunned them down following a field trip. Then on Tuesday, a suspected gunman opened fire inside a Walmart break room, killing at least six people and injuring four, before allegedly killing himself.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, left a "death note"

The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday. Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said Friday.Police have identified the victims as: Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
France 24

Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart

Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Washington Examiner

Police respond to shooting with 'multiple fatalities' at Virginia Walmart

A shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, has resulted in “multiple fatalities,” police confirmed to ABC 13. A little after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter on Sam’s Circle, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said. Police responded as...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Hill

Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials

The gunman who killed six people at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart on Tuesday night legally purchased the firearm he used in the tragedy hours before the shooting, officials said. The city of Chesapeake announced on Friday that 31-year-old Andre Bing, who died of a self-inflicted wound before police arrived, legally purchased the 9mm handgun from a local store that morning. Bing had no criminal history.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Dr. E.C. Beuck

32…33 Mass Shootings In The United States This November So Far

Seal of the US Department of Homeland SecurityPhoto byGerd Altman from Pixabay. Up until today there have been 32 mass shootings in the United States this month, leading to the deaths of 43 people and injuries to 134 more. A number of states have been struck by tragedy more than once as well, such as Florida, Texas, Illinois and California among others. But this pales in comparison to the total amount over the course of 2022. All told there have been 607 mass shootings in the United States so far this year with 637 dead and 2542 injured.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

