Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

Essence
Family Tried To Have Gun Taken From St. Louis Teen Days Before School Shooting
Police say the mother of a 19-year-old accused of killing two at high school on Monday wanted an AR-15-style rifle removed from the house. Just days before a 19-year-old suspected of opening fire inside a St. Louis high school, his family informed police that he had a gun and wanted it removed from the home, according to officials.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Another mass shooting, this one with a Louisiana native as one of the victims
There were four mass shootings in the nation on Nov. 13. Four. Enfield, N.C., saw one person killed and five injured. Philadelphia had four injured. There was one killed and seven injured in Omaha. Charlottesville, Va., got the most national attention after three were killed and two others were injured.
Vice
‘I Just Played Dead’: Everything We Know About the Mass Shooting at Walmart
A Walmart employee went on a shooting rampage killing six people and injuring four others in a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart store on Tuesday night, officials say. Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart store at 10.12 pm ET, Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department told reporters on Tuesday night.
Just like Richard Fierro in Colorado Springs, data shows that 64 unarmed civilians have apprehended the gunman in mass shootings since 2000
Recent data conducted by Texas State University and the FBI show that over 50 unarmed civilians have apprehended gunmen in mass shootings since 2000.
WSET
6 dead, 4 hurt after mass shooting carried out by Walmart employee, Chesapeake police say
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (7News) — Six victims have been killed and the gunman is dead after a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart employee reportedly opened fire in the store Tuesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the store on Sam's Circle and discovered six victims dead, Chesapeake Police Department...
Gun-Glorifying Lauren Boebert Can Shove Her Prayers For Shooting Victims: Ocasio-Cortez
Boebert, a gun-promoting extremist known for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, said victims of a mass shooting in her state "are in my prayers."
A gunman opened fire in a Virginia Walmart late Tuesday night, police say, killing 6 and injuring at least 6 others
Police said six people and the suspect were dead after the shooting. Police responded to a call at the Walmart at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
After Two Mass Shootings, Glenn Youngkin Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want to Say the Word ‘Gun’
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In less than 10 days, two mass shootings in two different cities have taken place in Virginia. On November 13, three students at the University of Virginia were killed after a classmate allegedly gunned them down following a field trip. Then on Tuesday, a suspected gunman opened fire inside a Walmart break room, killing at least six people and injuring four, before allegedly killing himself.
Police Released The Virginia Walmart Shooter's "Death Note" As Survivors Recount What Happened During The Attack
"The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out."
Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter's phone
Officials have released a note, found on the phone of the shooter in Tuesday's killings at a Virginia Walmart, that outlines grievances.
KAKE TV
Nine people are hospitalized after a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia, police say
(CNN) -- Authorities are seeking multiple people suspected of firing into a crowd outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, wounding at least nine, police said. The gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m. ET in the Kensington neighborhood, First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department said at a news conference early Sunday.
Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, left a "death note"
The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday. Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said Friday.Police have identified the victims as: Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo...
France 24
Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart
Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
Washington Examiner
Police respond to shooting with 'multiple fatalities' at Virginia Walmart
A shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, has resulted in “multiple fatalities,” police confirmed to ABC 13. A little after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter on Sam’s Circle, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said. Police responded as...
Steve Goncalves, father of Idaho murder victim, speaks out as police try to find a suspect
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, shared his thoughts on the Idaho murder investigation and the hunt for the killer on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
The gunman who killed six people at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart on Tuesday night legally purchased the firearm he used in the tragedy hours before the shooting, officials said. The city of Chesapeake announced on Friday that 31-year-old Andre Bing, who died of a self-inflicted wound before police arrived, legally purchased the 9mm handgun from a local store that morning. Bing had no criminal history.
Channel 3000
Mass shootings this year likely to be second-highest on record. Here’s the data
This year is likely to be the second-highest year for mass shootings in the United States on record, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun violence incidents across the country. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at...
Walmart gunman railed at co-workers in 'death note' before Virginia store shooting
(Reuters) -A Walmart supervisor who killed six co-workers at a store in Virginia on Tuesday bought a handgun the day of the shooting and left a rambling note on his cellphone in which he railed against other employees who he felt had mocked and betrayed him. Information on the firearm...
CNN Analyst Claps Back At Firearms Reporter In Testy Exchange
The exchange between the two came in a week that featured high-profile mass shootings at a Colorado nightclub and at a Walmart in Virginia.
32…33 Mass Shootings In The United States This November So Far
Seal of the US Department of Homeland SecurityPhoto byGerd Altman from Pixabay. Up until today there have been 32 mass shootings in the United States this month, leading to the deaths of 43 people and injuries to 134 more. A number of states have been struck by tragedy more than once as well, such as Florida, Texas, Illinois and California among others. But this pales in comparison to the total amount over the course of 2022. All told there have been 607 mass shootings in the United States so far this year with 637 dead and 2542 injured.
