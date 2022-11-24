ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

247Sports

Live updates: UCF 46, USF 39; FINAL

TAMPA — For the final time this season, the USF Bulls have taken the field at Raymond James Stadium to take on traditional rival UCF in the War on I-4. The Bulls (1-10, 0-7), will look to avoid a winless conference season in its final chance before the 2022 season comes to a close. They come off a 48-42 loss at Tulsa on Saturday night. True freshman quarterback Byrum Brown completed his first 21 passes to set an FBS record this season. Sean Atkins had a career day in the losing effort with nine catches and over 110 receiving yards.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'

Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Watch South Florida vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.73 points per contest. South Florida and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
ORLANDO, FL
High School Football PRO

Orlando, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jones High School football team will have a game with Edgewater High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Prep football Mainland beats Rockledge

Ajai Harrell’s touchdown run and Brett Plummer’s interception both in the final two minutes lifted Mainland past Rockledge 16-14 in the Class 3S-3 Regional semifinal on Nov.19. Harrell also caught a touchdown pass from Demarcus Creecy for the Buccaneers. Eddie Combs caught two touchdown passes from Traven Green...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tiger Woods returns to Orlando with son for PNC Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have announced their return to Orlando for the PNC Championship. Woods and his son will compete from December 15 to 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando and their team will consist of other major golf champions — nine-time major winner Gary Player with grandson, Jordan, 2009 Open Champion Stewart Cink with son Connor and 6-time major champion Nick Faldo with son Matthew.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkachief.com

Baseball players sign college papers

Three Apopka Blue Darter baseball seniors signed their respective national letters of intent to play college baseball on Wednesday, November 16. Signing were, (seated, l-r), Anthony DeVita, who signed with Rollins College of Winter Park; Donovan Murdock, who signed with Lake-Sumter State College of Leesburg; and Skylar Stinson, who signed with Barry University of Miami Shores. Joining them at the signing were, (l-r), Steve Stowell, Apopka pitching coach; Bobby Brewer, Apopka head coach; and Chris Hall, Apopka assistant coach.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The 7 BEST Breakfast Spots in Orlando, Florida – (With Photos)

Planning to visit Orlando anytime soon? Orlando is a city that never sleeps. It is a place where you can always find something to do, which is why it has so many restaurants and cafes. If you are looking for the best breakfast spots in the city, then look no further!
ORLANDO, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL

