Carbondale, IL

BYU 35, Stanford 26

BYU_Ropati 43 run (Oldroyd kick), 5:29. BYU_I.Rex 43 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 13:43. STAN_Leigber 1 run (kick failed), 7:41. BYU_I.Rex 1 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 1:50. STAN_FG Karty 54, :00. Fourth Quarter. BYU_Nacua 25 run (Oldroyd kick), 12:48. STAN_Daniels 1 run (Yurosek pass from McKee), 9:18. STAN_Tremayne 7...
STANFORD, CA
Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
STANFORD, CA
Shaw resigns as coach after Stanford's 35-26 loss to BYU

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before leaving with an ankle injury to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night, and Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game. After arriving unusually late for...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
STANFORD, CA
Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Hawkins Road

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night in Solano County. The incident occurred in the area of Hawkins and Clark roads and was first reported Thursday at 9:23 p.m., according to the CHP. No additional information about the incident was immediately available. Copyright © 2022...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Police Investigating Robbery At Safeway

EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with...
EL CERRITO, CA
Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San Jose Spotlight: Sj Could House Homeless At Light Rail Stations

A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city's latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations--Cerone and Cottle--to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose's District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
SAN JOSE, CA
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Connection With Stabbing

SAN CARLOS (BCN) San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

