ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, OH

Clyde's Abe Morrison among linebackers on News Messenger football team

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGTvq_0jMDJYp400

There are four quarterbacks on the News Messenger football team.

On defense. The top two running backs for touchdowns on the ground in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division are also in the group.

Gibsonburg senior Connor Smith rushed for 3,432 yards this season, fourth all-time in the state. The best player in program history on both sides of the ball, he established the single-season and career record for tackles.

Fremont Ross senior Mason Villarreal, who occasionally saw snaps at fullback, and classmate Bryson Hammer, the best receiver in Little Giants history, established tackle records as well. Ross senior Anthony Vann tied Chuck Lindsey for career interceptions and also joined the record book as a receiver.

Clyde senior Abe Morrison, Oak Harbor sophomore Mike Lalonde, Bellevue junior Jax LaPata and Lakota junior CJ Biddle played quarterback for their team.

A very accomplished group on offense, the News Messenger defense follows:

Lineman

Oak Harbor sophomore Jacob Ridener established a single-season program record with 15 sacks, and added 95 tackles.

Lineman

Gibsonburg senior Martin Myerholtz had 119 tackles and two sacks.

Lineman

Fremont Ross junior Blake Schoch had 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Lineman

Genoa senior Donny Tucholski had 13 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Linebacker

Villarreal established a single-season program record with 139 tackles, including 92 solo. He had 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one interception.

He finished with 284 tackles for his career for another record.

Linebacker

Smith had 170 tackles, four sacks and one interception. He had 457 tackles for his career.

Linebacker

Margaretta senior Jake Boggs had 107 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. He rushed for 17 touchdowns.

Linebacker

Morrison had 90 tackles, including 11 for a loss and two interceptions. He recovered two fumbles.

Defensive back

Hammer had 55 solo tackles, including three for a loss and returned a fumble for a touchdown. He established a program record with 190 solo tackles for his career and finished third all-time at 279 total tackles.

He had 2,667 yards and 29 touchdowns on 220 receptions for program records.

Defensive back

LaPata had 64 tackles and one interception.

Defensive back

Lalonde had 84 tackles and one interception.

Defensive back

Biddle had 102 tackles and recovered two fumbles.

Defensive back

Vann had 22 solo tackles, seven interceptions, broke up five passes and forced a safety. He, Lindsey and Josh Lozano are tied for third with 12 interceptions, one behind Charles Woodson.

Vann caught 12 touchdowns as a sophomore for a program record and finished with 17 to tie for second. He had 106 receptions overall for second and 1,467 yards for third.

Defensive back

Ross junior Elijah Simms had 60 solo tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and one interception. He forced two fumbles and recovered two, broke up four passes and added 1½ sacks.

Defensive back

Clyde senior Jay Plummer had 37½ tackles, broke up five passes and added an interception.

Punt return

Margaretta senior Gage Bodey returned a punt, and a kickoff, for touchdowns.

Punter

Clyde senior Mason Gurney averaged 40.2 yards on 19 tries. He pinned five inside the 20-yard line.

Apologies to Port Clinton senior lineman Adam Thorbahn, Margaretta senior linebacker JT Patrick, Genoa senior defensive back Mason Drummond and Lakota junior lineman Gabe Garlick.

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive.com

Second football state title just as sweet for Ottawa Lake Whiteford

DETROIT – Hunter DeBarr was in the stands as a middle school student in 2017 when he watched Ottawa Lake Whiteford’s football team win its first state championship. But on Friday, the Whiteford junior was on the field this time and helped lead the Bobcats to a 26-20 win over Ubly to capture the program’s second Division 8 title and avenge last year’s state semifinal loss.
OTTAWA LAKE, MI
13abc.com

Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win

Mostly sunny for The Game... and not nearly as calm or dry for your Sunday. Dan Smith explains. Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community.
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni

Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
OREGON, OH
presspublications.com

Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized

Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street. Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Ohio State Highway...
SANDUSKY, OH
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
MAUMEE, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
OBERLIN, OH
WDTN

Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town. BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy