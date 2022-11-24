Read full article on original website
2d ago
instead of saying "the better man won the fight that night he gives excuses and he has given several different excuses as to why he lost, all he needs to say is the better man won the fight
CANELO SAYS HE ONLY WANTS TO FIGHT A REMATCH WITH DMITRY BIVOL AT 175
Canelo clarifies about rematch with Bivol: “Same weight, that’s it”. San Diego, CA (November 24th, 2022)– Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to be at the same weight class as the first meeting: 175 pounds and not at 168 as has been rumored.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Beterbiev Fight: It Depends on Our Promoters; Can’t Just Say I Want to Fight This Guy
Dmitry Bivol understands that fighting for the undisputed light heavyweight championship of the world takes more than just personal desire. The WBA light heavyweight titlist from Russia has made it clear that he wants to face countryman Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion, for all the 175-pound belts. Bivol is coming off a pair of sterling wins, a dominant points win over Gilberto Ramirez earlier this month, and a decision over Canelo Alvarez in May.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
2022 PFL Championships weigh-in results: Kayla Harrison, 11 other finalists hit marks
All six of the 2022 PFL Championships matchups are set to go off without a hitch after all 12 finalists made weight Friday in New York. Among those to weigh in were headliner Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, who meet in a women’s lightweight title fight. Two-time PFL champion Harrison stepped on the scale at 154.4 pounds, while Pacheco registered 154.2.
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’
Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo: “I want [Dmitry] Bivol next”
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo surprisingly called out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol tonight, saying he wants him next for when he returns to the ring in February. WBC middleweight champion Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) and Bivol met last Saturday night when the two were in attendance for the Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’
Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, David Morrell, Jaron Ennis, Prograis-Zepeda, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, super middleweight contender David Morrell, Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, and more. Good morning Mr. Edwards, I hope this email finds you well. I wrote to you a couple of years ago,...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor is hoping a USADA loophole allows him to book a fight in February 2023
Conor McGregor went on a proper Twitter bender late Wednesday night, calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov, his cousins, Joe Rogan, doubters, and the world in general. His latest rant at Khabib seemed inspired by a recent interview where the Dagestani stole McGregor’s “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” catchphrase. “The Notorious” immediately went low, repeatedly referencing Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July 2020 due to complications from COVID.
Boxing Scene
Backer, Producer Of Zepeda-Prograis Promotion: This Is Not A One-Off; Here To Do This Right
Dylan Marer encountered even more skepticism than he was warned he’d need to endure after his group stunningly won a purse bid August 30 and earned the right to promote the Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis 140-pound title fight. The boxing industry is full of perpetual pessimists who’ve been burned by...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California
Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
Regis Prograis: 'I know I'm the best, I just need to prove it'
Regis Prograis' talent makes him too risky for the big names in the junior welterweight division to face him. Winning the vacant belt on Saturday will give him some leverage.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: I'm Massively Confident That I Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is convinced that he will come away with a big win when he faces middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. Smith's fight with Eubank has been finalized for January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. For Smith, it's the biggest fight of his...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
