The Associated Press

Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
SB Nation

Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia

It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
SB Nation

USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw

Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level. And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might...
BBC

'﻿I felt like going home and crying'

D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. '﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
theScore

3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia

Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
BBC

England 13-27 South Africa: Eddie Jones says defeat was 'entirely my fault'

Eddie Jones said England's defeat by South Africa was "entirely my fault" but believes they can have a "really good go" at next year's World Cup. The hosts were beaten 27-13 at Twickenham as the world champions dominated the set-piece. Head coach Jones apologised for the performance but said his...
BBC

How Senegal bounce back to beat host Qatar 3-1 for World Cup

Senegal become di first African team to win a game for dis World Cup afta dem beat di host kontri Qatar 3-1 for dia group A match. Both teams bin come out fighting but Qatar fit exit di competition soon. Di Middle East side bin battle valiantly but dem go...
BBC

Technology giants Apple interested in buying United

Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News), external. Technology giants Apple are also interested in buying United for £5.8bn. (Star), external. Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by groups...
BBC

'A positive and unsung hero'

T﻿wo-time European Cup winner Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to the late David Johnson, marking the former Liverpool striker as an "unsung hero" who was "appreciated" by players and staff at the club. J﻿ohnson - seen alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish in the image - died on Wednesday at the...
BBC

Australian PGA Championship: Open champion Cameron Smith claims victory

-14 C Smith (Aus); -11 R Hisatsune (Jpn), J Scrivener (Aus); -9 M W Lee (Aus), J Parry (Eng); -8 D Micheluzzi (Aus); -7 C Davis (Aus), G Chalmers (Aus), T Kanaya (Jpn), S Brazel (Aus), M Kawamura (Jpn) Open champion Cameron Smith starred in his home town of Brisbane...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick

In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Switzerland. After winning it all in 2002, Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinals in every World Cup since. In 2018, Belgium knocked the team out in the quarterfinal round. In the previous World Cup, Brazil was handed an infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.
The Associated Press

Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia.
BBC

K﻿nighton rules out another bid

M﻿ichael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director.

