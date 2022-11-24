Read full article on original website
Why Spain's 7-0 Win Made Gary Neville Look Silly
Neville has history when it comes to 7-0 thrashings.
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
SB Nation
Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia
It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
SB Nation
USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw
Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level. And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might...
BBC
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia
Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
BBC
England 13-27 South Africa: Eddie Jones says defeat was 'entirely my fault'
Eddie Jones said England's defeat by South Africa was "entirely my fault" but believes they can have a "really good go" at next year's World Cup. The hosts were beaten 27-13 at Twickenham as the world champions dominated the set-piece. Head coach Jones apologised for the performance but said his...
BBC
How Senegal bounce back to beat host Qatar 3-1 for World Cup
Senegal become di first African team to win a game for dis World Cup afta dem beat di host kontri Qatar 3-1 for dia group A match. Both teams bin come out fighting but Qatar fit exit di competition soon. Di Middle East side bin battle valiantly but dem go...
BBC
Technology giants Apple interested in buying United
Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News), external. Technology giants Apple are also interested in buying United for £5.8bn. (Star), external. Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by groups...
BBC
'A positive and unsung hero'
Two-time European Cup winner Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to the late David Johnson, marking the former Liverpool striker as an "unsung hero" who was "appreciated" by players and staff at the club. Johnson - seen alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish in the image - died on Wednesday at the...
Mbappe Dazzles vs. Denmark; France Clinches WC Last-16 Spot
Denmark had no answer for Kylian Mbappé, who scored both of France’s goals in a 2-1 win at the World Cup that ensure the champs will be advancing out of the group.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Michael Beale, Scotland, Oli McBurnie, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs
Rangers hope to announce Michael Beale as their new manager in the next 48 hours, and the 42-year-old aims to bring several members of his Queens Park Rangers coaching staff. (Sun) Beale's move is edging closer after Rangers made an official approach to QPR for the manager, who will cost...
BBC
Australian PGA Championship: Open champion Cameron Smith claims victory
-14 C Smith (Aus); -11 R Hisatsune (Jpn), J Scrivener (Aus); -9 M W Lee (Aus), J Parry (Eng); -8 D Micheluzzi (Aus); -7 C Davis (Aus), G Chalmers (Aus), T Kanaya (Jpn), S Brazel (Aus), M Kawamura (Jpn) Open champion Cameron Smith starred in his home town of Brisbane...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Switzerland, pick
In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Switzerland. After winning it all in 2002, Brazil has made it to at least the quarterfinals in every World Cup since. In 2018, Belgium knocked the team out in the quarterfinal round. In the previous World Cup, Brazil was handed an infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.
ECB’s Richard Thompson: ‘It’s not quite a Packer moment, but it’s a real risk’
Richard Thompson, the new chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, is hoping to reunite Jos Buttler’s T20 World Cup winners for a celebration back on home soil but in an international calendar backed up like the M5 on a bank holiday weekend, the question of when is not a simple one.
Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia.
BBC
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
