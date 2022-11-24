ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
legalnews.com

Oakland County Land Bank Authority focus of online gathering

Oakland County Planning, Zoning, and Land Use will conduct a Virtual Planners Gathering on “Oakland County Land Bank Authority” Wednesday, December 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. To support economic development and help revitalize communities and neighborhoods, the Oakland County Land Bank Authority was created by...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy