Mississippi State men’s basketball: Bulldogs’ defense stymies Utah to win Fort Myers Tipoff

A rose to the Starkville Yellow Jackets (Class 6A), the West Point Green Wave (Class 5A) and the Noxubee Tigers (Class 3A) for advancing to the state championship games in Hattiesburg this weekend. All three teams went on the road Friday night to claim a spot in the title games with Starkville upsetting previously unbeaten and top-ranked Tupelo, 41-32; West Point shutting out Vicksburg, 14-0; and Noxubee winning a wild one at Amory, 52-51. No region of the state can claim as much success as the greater Golden Triangle, which has indeed been “Golden” during the playoffs. This Friday, Noxubee, 10-4, takes on Raleigh (13-1) for the 3A title while West Point (11-2) meets Picayune (14-0) in the 5A title game. Starkville (11-3) meets Brandon (11-1) for the 6A title on Saturday. Congratulations to our teams and good luck this weekend!

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO