Mississippi State men’s basketball: Bulldogs’ defense stymies Utah to win Fort Myers Tipoff

Yardbarker
Ole Miss looks to keep unbeaten record intact vs. Oklahoma
The interior strength of Mississippi matches up with the perimeter prowess of Oklahoma when the soon-to-be Southeastern Conference rivals meet in the finals of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Save for a late flurry by Stanford against Mississippi in the tournament opener, both the...
Commercial Dispatch
‘Everybody tunes into that one game’: Bulldogs say other rivalries pale in comparison to annual Egg Bowl matchup
STARKVILLE — The small town of Maplesville, Alabama, is less than an hour from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. To Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, it’s almost twice that distance. That didn’t stop Nathaniel Watson from spurning the Tide for the Tigers anyway. Watson “really couldn’t tell you why”...
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants
It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
wcbi.com
Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point shuts out Vicksburg to advance to seventh straight MHSAA title game
VICKSBURG — The distance between Vicksburg High and a dream come true was the last few yards in front of the end zone. It’s the same space West Point has owned and defended for seven years now and counting. Vicksburg failed to score on five trips inside West...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville takes down unbeaten Tupelo in semis, makes first MHSAA Class 6A title game since 2017
TUPELO — When Starkville took a 20-0 lead against Tupelo in the second quarter of Friday night’s MHSAA Class 6A semifinal game, the Golden Wave looked massively out of sorts. A team that had given up just 17 points at home the entire season managed to give up...
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: Mississippi State wraps up 2022 regular season against Ole Miss in Egg Bowl
The Egg Bowl is here, pitting Mississippi State against Ole Miss for the 119th time ever. The Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) face the 20th-ranked Rebels (8-3, 4-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Oxford. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. This story will be...
Commercial Dispatch
Randy Charlton has his hand in instant-classic play to clinch Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss
OXFORD — Randy Charlton remembers the pain that came when Mississippi State’s 2021 senior class wrapped up its regular season with an Egg Bowl loss to Ole Miss. The Bulldogs lost 31-21 to the Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, their second consecutive loss to their in-state rivals.
Look: Ole Miss Fans Appear To Throw Trash At Celebrating Mississippi State Players
It's safe to say some Ole Miss fans were not happy about Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State. During the fourth quarter of the Egg Bowl, several Ole Miss fans threw trash onto the field. They were apparently frustrated with the officiating crew. Things took a turn for the worse...
WLBT
Game of the Week: West Point and Vicksburg meet in MHSAA 5A semifinal with hopes of clinching state championship birth
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The West Point Green Wave and the Vicksburg Gators will battle for the MHSAA 5A North State Championship Friday in WLBT’s Game of the Week. Both teams sit at a (10-2) record on the year, but that is not the only thing the Gators and Green Wave have in common.
Commercial Dispatch
Parade season kicks off Monday in Starkville
With a theme of “Christmas Movie Magic,” the 50th annual Starkville Christmas Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday. The route will take the parade down Lampkin and Main Streets. The Grand Marshals are Samantha Ricketts, Mississippi State University head softball coach, and Julie Darty Dennis,...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns 11-27-22
A rose to the Starkville Yellow Jackets (Class 6A), the West Point Green Wave (Class 5A) and the Noxubee Tigers (Class 3A) for advancing to the state championship games in Hattiesburg this weekend. All three teams went on the road Friday night to claim a spot in the title games with Starkville upsetting previously unbeaten and top-ranked Tupelo, 41-32; West Point shutting out Vicksburg, 14-0; and Noxubee winning a wild one at Amory, 52-51. No region of the state can claim as much success as the greater Golden Triangle, which has indeed been “Golden” during the playoffs. This Friday, Noxubee, 10-4, takes on Raleigh (13-1) for the 3A title while West Point (11-2) meets Picayune (14-0) in the 5A title game. Starkville (11-3) meets Brandon (11-1) for the 6A title on Saturday. Congratulations to our teams and good luck this weekend!
Vicksburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wtva.com
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday.
wtva.com
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
Commercial Dispatch
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign
Thanksgiving has come and gone, and a crisp air is now filled with the familiar ringing sound, one signaling The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. Taking place each year during the Christmas season, the campaign is the organization’s largest fundraising effort. The money raised helps fund the organization throughout the following year.
