Effective: 2022-11-29 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chisago WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Chisago County. In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

CHISAGO COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO