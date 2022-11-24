ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duvalsports.com

Championship Road: Bolles Keeps Trucking Past Raines Setting Up Clash With American Heritage (Photos)

Jacksonville Fl- The Class 2M road that Bolles is on is one that has stops at some of the places that boast the most championships in FHSAA history. Bolles themselves is second to only St. Thomas Aquinas (12) with 11 state titles. On Friday, they faced Raines (3 state titles) who has the most state titles of any public school in Duval County. The winner of that game, would keep trudging down the championship road to face Plantation American Heritage who has 5 state titles of their own. In a game that would go down to the final seconds, Bolles would be able to run out the clock against Raines in a 21-14 victory in the regional final.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday

A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide

Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Missing girl was located safe

UPDATE 10:55 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located both Kaitlyn La Rocca and Heaven Ulshafer. Kaitlyn La Rocca, 7, was reported missing to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at 500 Los Santos Way. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Bradford Catches Fire in Second Half Comeback Over Heated Rival Baker County

Starke Fl- There’s no atmosphere quite like Bradford County High School in Starke Florida on a Friday night. Add the fact that it’s a 70 degree late November Friday night with a Class 2S Regional Final on the line, and you’ve got the perfect storm for a heated playoff matchup, featuring visiting Baker County against neighbor Bradford County.
STARKE, FL
First Coast News

7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy