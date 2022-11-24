Read full article on original website
How Big Tech layoffs could impact some of the priciest housing markets
A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling. These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead to smaller down payments — even from buyers who remain employed.
fintechfutures.com
Spanish employee benefits platform Cobee raises €40m Series B
Spanish employee benefits platform Cobee has raised €40 million in a Series B funding round as it looks to boost its domestic and international expansion. Cobee was founded in 2019 by Borja Aranguren, Daniel Olea and Nacho Travesí and aims to improve the wellbeing of employees through work-related and leisure benefits, such as travel or restaurant vouchers.
fintechfutures.com
Atom Bank lands £30m funding to boost lending and fuel growth
UK challenger Atom Bank has raised £30 million from previous investors BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners as it looks to drive its “ongoing growth and development”. The new cash injection means the Durham-based firm has now raised £105 million over 2022, having previously raised $75 million...
fintechfutures.com
US SME banking platform Novo bags $35m in Series B extension
Novo, a Florida-based banking start-up offering services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has secured $35 million from GGV Capital in an extension to its Series B funding round. The new cash takes its total Series B funding to $125 million following an initial $90 million raise earlier this year...
fintechfutures.com
Danish fintech Pleo hires Meri Williams as new CTO
Danish fintech Pleo has appointed Meri Williams as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Williams, who joins from healthtech Healx, was formerly CTO at UK challenger Monzo, where they helped scale the engineering and data team by 500% and led “significant” investment in platform resilience and business continuity as Monzo’s customer base grew to more than 4 million.
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Atoa, Djamo, Flourish, Hardbacon & Nine25
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. UK paytech Atoa has announced...
fintechfutures.com
Changpeng Zhao, FTX and ‘cryptogeddon’
The FTX debacle has shaken the world of crypto. In years to come, it will be viewed as a moment of reckoning for the market—when the Wild West of the emergent years was replaced by control and discipline. Much like the dotcom crash, it’ll sweep away speculation and bad...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
fintechfutures.com
FIS reportedly looking to cut thousands of jobs under new CEO
US banking and payments technology giant FIS is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs under incoming CEO Stephanie Ferris’ strategy to right the firm following a slump in its share price over 2022. Bloomberg reports that while the cuts to the workforce are expected to be staggered, several...
