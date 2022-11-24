Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Russia-Ukraine war live: civilians flee Russian shelling of Kherson; Belarus foreign minister dies ‘suddenly’
Civilians leave Kherson weeks after celebrating its recapture by Ukrainian forces; Moscow ‘shocked’ by Vladimir Makei’s death
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Russia made Soviet famine memorial ‘a day of terror’
Vladimir Putin’s forces have turned Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine which killed millions into a “day of terror”, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger “must never again be used as a weapon” – as shells hit civilian homes in central Ukraine, people fled newly-liberated Kherson, and Kyiv continued to reel from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Accusing the Kremlin of reviving the “genocidal” tactics of Josef Stalin, as restrictions on electricity use remained in place across 15 parts of the...
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across China, including at universities, in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy
'Air superiority of PLA over China – possibly. Over the western Pacific – questionable,' says a US military expert.
Comments / 0