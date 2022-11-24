ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Russia made Soviet famine memorial ‘a day of terror’

Vladimir Putin’s forces have turned Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine which killed millions into a “day of terror”, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger “must never again be used as a weapon” – as shells hit civilian homes in central Ukraine, people fled newly-liberated Kherson, and Kyiv continued to reel from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Accusing the Kremlin of reviving the “genocidal” tactics of Josef Stalin, as restrictions on electricity use remained in place across 15 parts of the...
AFP

Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.

