Jacksonville Fl- The Class 2M road that Bolles is on is one that has stops at some of the places that boast the most championships in FHSAA history. Bolles themselves is second to only St. Thomas Aquinas (12) with 11 state titles. On Friday, they faced Raines (3 state titles) who has the most state titles of any public school in Duval County. The winner of that game, would keep trudging down the championship road to face Plantation American Heritage who has 5 state titles of their own. In a game that would go down to the final seconds, Bolles would be able to run out the clock against Raines in a 21-14 victory in the regional final.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO