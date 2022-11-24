As the month of December approaches, please plan to spend a couple evenings with Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) to help get you into the holiday spirit. Just in time and updated to celebrate the holidays, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will present Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra in ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow. Manilow’s music touched folks around the world, so come to Feinstein’s and celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO