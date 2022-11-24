ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rsvplive.ie

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George harassed in jail while serving sentence for false-imprisonment of male escort

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returned to our screens over the weekend with contestants back in Australia for the first time in three years. The celebs were flown down under to enter the jungle for three weeks of gruelling tasks and tribulations. This series features familiar faces like ex-rugby star turned royal in law Mike Tindall, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, who shocked viewers with her dramatic departure from the show on Monday night.
Max George hits out at fans who call age-gap with Maisie Smith 'controversial'

Max George has hit out at fans who say his relationship with Maisie Smith is ‘controversial’ thanks to their 13-year age gap. George, 34, began dating EastEnders star Smith, 21, earlier this year after they met as contestants on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, both going on to appear on the show’s live tour.
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
DoYouRemember?

Gloria Estefan Says Her Daughter Was “Very Anxious” Coming Out As Gay

Gloria Estefan has many titles to her name, from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time to becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But on top of all that, she is also a mother of two, to daughter Emily and son Nayib. Estefan had to exercise her mom muscles during a very important time in Emily’s life, when she was coming out a few years ago as gay.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
