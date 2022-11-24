ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Launches My Safe Florida Home Program

Last week, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced the launch of the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and the opening of the application process for free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. In October, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide

Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

