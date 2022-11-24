Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
Families, loved ones reunited today at Mayport for homecoming
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 men and women were overseas on USS Thomas Hudner for just a little over a month. A voyage that is something to remember according to commanding officer, Shelby Nikitin. “Being a part of the group that gets to support the Gerald R. ford...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Welcome home, sailors of the USS Thomas Hudner!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, hundreds of sailors aboard the USS Thomas Hudner made it home just in time for the holidays. It was a heartfelt homecoming for the 350 sailors who came home. Action News Jax got to meet one special sailor on his special day. “It feels great...
Jimmy Patronis Launches My Safe Florida Home Program
Last week, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced the launch of the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and the opening of the application process for free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. In October, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
WCJB
North Central Florida church leaders feed homeless for Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Kingdom International Ministry leaders prepared 20 pans of food and set up a buffet-style at Haisley Lynch park to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving. Apostle Devonte Griffin said it took 4 days to prepare 20 pans of food and didn’t leave until every pan of...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
A Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine lands in St. Augustine on Friday, November 25, and stays until Tuesday, November 29, at St. Augustine’s Visitor on Castillo Drive. The cherry red vending machine works as a donating tool to purchase items needed for local...
cw34.com
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
St. Augustine Lighthouse displays Christmas trees with a historical twist
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that the holiday calendar is turning from Thanksgiving to Christmas we know many people will be on the lookout to see large Christmas light displays. The light display at the St. Augustine Lighthouse combines the holiday spirit with history. St. Augustine Lighthouse Illuminations has thousands...
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide
Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
Bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Street Fair and tree lighting ceremony is happening this Saturday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 8264 Lone Star Road. Admission is free so bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony! There will be Giveaways, Crafts, Food, Music, Games and even a surprise guest!
Florida woman seeks $5 million in suit over microwavable mac and cheese
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville
Florida authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl who was last seen in Jacksonville on Saturday.
