‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener
The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
Hot-shooting Millers waste no time taking down Olympians to open season
NOBLESVILLE – Going into the new season, Noblesville boys basketball coach Scott McClelland emphasized that his team needed to be “a lot tougher defensively” in order to have a good campaign this year. The Millers got off to a good start when it came to that goal....
Noblesville girls drop first game this season, Dani Mendez puts up career-high 26 points
It was a tough night for Noblesville at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg on Saturday night. The Class 4A No. 3 Millers fell to 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington 77-56 in a battle between two defending state champions. Noblesville won the 4A state title last year, while the Panthers won the 3A state championship and are playing up in 4A this year on the success factor.
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard wins Class 3A state football championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-4) beat Lawrenceburg, 34-14 to win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chatard's Aiden Duncan earned the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award.
Fishers girls drop home game against Fort Wayne Snider
Fishers fell to Fort Wayne Snider 74-63 in a Saturday game at the Tiger Den. The Class 4A No. 3 Tigers led 17-11 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. But the Panthers took over in the third period, outscoring Fishers 25-8 for a 51-37 lead. The Tigers poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter, but Snider stayed in front by scoring 23 points.
Center Grove routs Ft. Wayne Carroll to win 3rd straight Class 6A title
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove spotted Fort Wayne Carroll the first points of the game, then dominated the rest of the way to win their third-straight Class 6A state championship with a 35-9 win. The title is the Trojans' fifth in nine appearances in the state championship game. Micah Coyle...
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet
The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Trailblazers show Shortridge how to start season off right
The University boys turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and pulled away for a 58-38 win at Indianapolis Shortridge. Sabien Cain had 19 points and Andre Ozlowski added 17 points in the Trailblazers’ season opener. University trailed 24-20 with 3:25 left in the second quarter before...
Royals defend their perfect record
CARMEL – The Hamilton Southeastern girls basketball team kept its season perfect on Friday. The Class 4A No. 5 Royals beat Carmel in an all-county game at the Eric Clark Activity Center. Southeastern used a solid defense effort and an offense that got more efficient as the game went on to run its record to 8-0 for the season.
Tigers take down La Porte in home game
Fishers picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, beating La Porte 70-55 at the Tiger Den. The game was tied at 18-18 after one quarter, then the Slicers inched ahead 32-31 by halftime. Sophomore Jalen Haralson scored 10 points for Fishers in the first half, with Taden Metzger hitting three 3-pointers.
Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game
For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
Sheridan falls to Southmont
Sheridan’s boys basketball team dropped an away game to Southmont 59-43 on Saturday. The Mounties led 16-10 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime, then held the Blackhawks to five points in the third period to take further control of the game. Caleb Wright led Sheridan with 16 points,...
‘Hounds trip up in third quarter, fall to Moline
Carmel traveled to Moline, Ill. on Saturday to participate in the Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions. The Greyhounds fell to Moline 63-54. Carmel led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Moline came back to tie it up at halftime, 32-32. Moline then outscored the ‘Hounds 15-8 in the third quarter, and held on in the fourth.
Coach TV: Tom Allen's full postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Purdue
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say Saturday night following the Hoosiers' 30-16 loss against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
Support grows for Greenwood teen who collapsed during a basketball practice
Support continues to grow for a greenwood teenager who collapsed during basketball practice last week.
The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame
Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
Join Actors Theatre of Indiana to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues, also at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s. Join ATI and celebrate the season. Hear the music we all know and love, plus plan for some talented special guests to join in the fun. Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins,...
Column: What a difference a year makes
This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
Why Midwesterners Feel at Home in Indianapolis
One writer travels to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and discovers the city's hidden treasures along the way. By Henry Palattella. Beyond Columbus, heading west, there isn’t much outside of rest stops, flat prairies and the World’s Largest Candle in Centerville, Indiana. Then, deep in the American heartland, the Indianapolis skyline emerges.
