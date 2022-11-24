Read full article on original website
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
morningbrew.com
Thanksgiving air travel will never be the same
It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and you’re probably scrambling to fire off emails before joining a crowd of other travelers at the airport heading home for the holiday. Or…maybe you’re already at home, leisurely tapping at your keyboard from the couch while the smell of pumpkin pie wafts in from the kitchen. In this age of hybrid work, typical holiday travel schedules are being upended as employees, unchained from the office, make travel plans on their own terms.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Thanksgiving weekend travel 2022: Where can travelers expect flight delays and cancellations?
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking unsettled weather that could create unfavorable travel weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Storm systems in the eastern half of the country and the Pacific Northwest could cause issues on roadways and for airports.
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
Delta Comfort Plus: Tips Before You Book
As one of the world’s leading commercial carriers in terms of fleet size, passengers flown, and destinations serviced, Delta Airlines is able to offer its customers a wide range of options to upgrade flights and access additional travel perks. One such experience is Delta Comfort Plus, an affordable way...
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out...
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost
Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
Narcity
Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
New York Post
Best extended Black Friday, Cyber Monday travel, flight, vacation deals 2022
Let’s get you from your couch to the skies this November, and on a budget, too. We’re talking travel this Black Friday, with savings spread across hotels, airlines, vacation packages and more for 2022 and into the new year. To celebrate the shopping extravaganza, many booking and travel...
Narcity
The US Has Posted Reminders About Crossing The Border For Thanksgiving or Black Friday Travel
If you're planning travelling this weekend, you're probably not alone. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is "expecting an increase in border traffic" due to the upcoming Christmas season. With Black Friday and American Thanksgiving on the horizon, it's a good idea to plan ahead, and the CBP has...
