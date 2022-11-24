Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Viola Parker, 77, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 77-year-old Viola Parker of Calico Rock are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Viola Parker died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Norman Lester Brandon Sr. of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Norman Brandon Sr. died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Arnold E. Pribyl, 84, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Arnold E. Pribyl of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Arnold Pribyl died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mike was born on August 25, 1957, in San Francisco, California, to Bob and Vera Martindale Jones. He graduated from Menelo/Atherton High School in California. Mike served in the United States Army. He owned and operated MC Painting and Decorating for over 30 years. He was well-liked and trusted for his quality of work by many local contractors and individuals. Mike was best known for fishing, hunting, and camping,when he could. He enjoyed NASCAR.
KTLO
Jean Ann Pribyl, 75, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Jean Ann Pribyl of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jean Pribyl died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
NAEC reports of scheduled outage
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative reports of an upcoming outage this Tuesday and Thursday morning at 6:45 for some Mountain Home area members. The outages will affect the Pebble Creek, Hicks and Military road areas as well as south along Arkansas 201. Each outage is expected to last no more than 15 minutes and affect approximately 620 members. The outages are necessary so that transmission line maintenance can be performed safely.
KTLO
Valley Springs to compete in Jammin’ for Jerseys
The Valley Springs High School basketball teams will be at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday for the start of Jammin’ for Jerseys. The Lady Tigers will face Mills at 5, and Valley Springs’ boys take on Maumelle at 7.
KTLO
Mountain Home NJROTC narrowly defeats Chaparral NJROTC
Mountain Home NJROTC edged out Chaparral NJROTC 889.3 to 878.4 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Mountain Home NJROTC was led by Chirstian Depoister who shot a 248.7 with contributing members of Prins Dylan, Johnathon Mason, and Faithann Hall. Mountain Home NJROTC finished the regular season in eleventh place, in the Elite Division with a 4-3 record and finished in second place in the Navy Jrotc Conference.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes tree
HOWELL COUNTY — A southern Missouri woman was injured Friday nigh in a single-vehicle accident just west of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze — driven by Jennifer S. Truman, 35, West Plains — was westbound on County Road 6070 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
KATV
FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
KTLO
Positive trends continue in Nov. for Baxter Co., City of MH sales tax
Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continues to see positive trends in November. According to the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, Alma Clark, the city collected a total of $566,397 in sales tax revenue in November, which is an increase of 8.4% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $445,618, which is an increase of 8%.
KTLO
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
KTLO
Mountain Home FFA receives high honors at national competition
1st Row: Taylor Albright, Elly Dwyer, Kinsey Stem, Abby Dooley, Lilly Wood. 2nd Row: Kinsey Devine, Madison Hutson, Harrison Baker, Hannah Baker, Caroline Smith, Josie Kelly, Katie Lowe, Abby Taylor, Annie Williams, Hadleigh Baker, Brooke Hickes, Hannah Dooley, Kelsey Roach. 3rd Row: Mason Dismore, Stone Gregory, Lathe Parks, Emmanuel Westra,...
KTLO
West Plains to compete in state semifinals
The West Plains High School football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Zizzers will be in O’Fallon on Saturday to meet St. Dominic in the semifinals of the Class 4 State Playoffs. Kickoff at Crusader Stadium is scheduled for 1.
KTLO
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Comments / 0