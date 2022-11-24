ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com

Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline

Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
cryptoglobe.com

Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’

On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reveals Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC Worth Over $33,000,000,000

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is revealing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserves in a bid to be more transparent following the downfall of collapsed rival FTX. In a series of tweets, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the largest US-based crypto exchange platform holds about 2 million BTC, which translates to $33.12 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $16,561.
Futurism

Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now

Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
decrypt.co

'Avengers' Directors to Bring FTX Miniseries to Amazon

"Avengers: Endgame" directors the Russo brothers will produce a mini-series based on FTX's collapse, with "multiple Marvel actors" in talks to star. Amazon has ordered a miniseries based on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX from the directors behind Marvel's "Avengers" franchise. According to film trade paper Variety, Joe and...
decrypt.co

Binance Removes Trading Pairs for Solana-based Exchange Serum Token

Binance's decision comes amid extreme uncertainty for Serum over the past month as a result of its links to the now-bankrupt FTX and its founder. Binance has made the decision to remove various trading pairs for Serum's SRM token, including those against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether’s stablecoin (USDT).

