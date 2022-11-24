Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum, Polygon and Two Additional Assets
An algorithm with a reputation for outperforming the crypto markets is showing a preference for Ethereum (ETH) and three other large-cap digital assets amid uncertain trading conditions. Each week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments to create a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders in Profit As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon Investors Nurse Losses: IntoTheBlock
Crypto insights firm IntoTheBlock finds that the majority of those invested in leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are in profit while holders of other large crypto assets are weathering losses. At time of writing, 57% percent of all DOGE holders are in profit, while 37% are underwater and 6% are...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
Elon Musk points to Volkswagen's Nazi links after Alyssa Milano swaps her Tesla for a VW over 'hate and white supremacy' on Twitter
The new Twitter owner was responding to a tweet from the actress who questioned advertisers continuing to use the platform amid hate speech.
I'm convinced Facebook Marketplace is Meta's best feature after I furnished my new apartment with used furniture
I'm buying used furniture when I can after learning we toss out more than 12 million tons of it each year. I prefer Facebook to Craigslist or eBay.
cryptoglobe.com
Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’
On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reveals Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC Worth Over $33,000,000,000
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is revealing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserves in a bid to be more transparent following the downfall of collapsed rival FTX. In a series of tweets, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the largest US-based crypto exchange platform holds about 2 million BTC, which translates to $33.12 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $16,561.
Futurism
Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now
Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move Over $420,000,000 in XRP, Binance Coin, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Crypto whales are abruptly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Curve (CRV). New data from what-surveying platform Whale Alert shows that deep-pocketed crypto investors have been shifting their altcoins to and from unknown crypto wallets and crypto exchange platforms. Notable XRP...
decrypt.co
'Avengers' Directors to Bring FTX Miniseries to Amazon
"Avengers: Endgame" directors the Russo brothers will produce a mini-series based on FTX's collapse, with "multiple Marvel actors" in talks to star. Amazon has ordered a miniseries based on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX from the directors behind Marvel's "Avengers" franchise. According to film trade paper Variety, Joe and...
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Elon Musk's Twitter disaster
Nick Anderson | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
decrypt.co
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for Solana-based Exchange Serum Token
Binance's decision comes amid extreme uncertainty for Serum over the past month as a result of its links to the now-bankrupt FTX and its founder. Binance has made the decision to remove various trading pairs for Serum's SRM token, including those against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether’s stablecoin (USDT).
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH) dropped by investors for new projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is changing how the crowdfunding industry works by connecting startups with investors who want to get in on the latest and greatest projects. Investors are dumping projects like Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) for ORBN instead. Analysts expect ORBN to rise by 6000% in its presale. >>BUY...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum: MetaMask Privacy Policy Is Worse Than It Looks At First Glance – Here’s Why
The latest update for ConsenSys’ Infura API tool has caused a big outcry in the Ethereum community. As was announced yesterday, Infura will start collecting and assigning IP and Ethereum addresses of MetaMask users with immediate effect. ConsenSys had informed about this on November 23. However, in a blog...
