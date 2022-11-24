Read full article on original website
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
St. Bonaventure takes down Notre Dame in Gotham Classic
Kyrell Luc scored 16 points and hit a pair of key 3-pointers late in the second half for St. Bonaventure,
Yardbarker
Siena shows off shooting touch, rolls past Florida State
Andrew Platek scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, as Siena defeated Florida State 80-63 on Thursday in an opening-round game of the ESPN Events Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Javian McCollum added 18 points and eight assists for the Saints (3-2),...
Clayton News Daily
Jalen Green, Rockets rally past Hawks
Jalen Green scored 30 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit and stunned the visiting Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday. Green followed a driving layup at the 2:49 mark with a floater 45 seconds later that gave Houston...
Amaree Abram, Jaemyn Brakefield pace Ole Miss past Siena
Amaree Abram scored 19 points, Jaemyn Brakefield added 17 and Matthew Murrell netted 14 as Ole Miss erupted in the
Clayton News Daily
Report: Miyan Williams to Play vs. Michigan
Miyan Williams has been one of the country’s most explosive running backs when healthy for Ohio State this season. The junior was out last week after going down with injury against Indiana early this month, but he will make his return to the field for the Buckeyes against Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Josiah-Jordan James (knee) not expected to play for No. 22 Tennessee against USC
Josiah-Jordan James warmed up for No. 22 Tennessee before Thursday’s game against USC, but the senior wing is not expected to play in the semifinal game in the Battle 4 Atlantis, according to The Vol Network pregame broadcast. James, who missed the 71-45 win over Butler Wednesday night due...
Clayton News Daily
Texans QB Kyle Allen to Start in Week 12 vs. Dolphins
View the original article to see embedded media. After suggesting the possibility of a quarterback change earlier this week, Texans coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday the team has elected to name a new starter for Week 12. Smith told reporters quarterback Kyle Allen will take over for Davis Mills under...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Injury Update: DT Jalen Dalton to Play vs. Commanders?
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Kim Mulkey, Tigers Take Down UAB 99-64, Extend Win Streak to Seven Games
BIMINI, Bahamas — Jasmine Carson, Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese recorded double-doubles as No. 12 LSU closed out its trip to the Bahamas on Saturday with a 99-64 win over UAB at Gateway Christian Academy, claiming the Goombay Splash Bimini Division Championship. “I know everybody that loves LSU would...
Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned
ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
