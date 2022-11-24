ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Yardbarker

Siena shows off shooting touch, rolls past Florida State

Andrew Platek scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, as Siena defeated Florida State 80-63 on Thursday in an opening-round game of the ESPN Events Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Javian McCollum added 18 points and eight assists for the Saints (3-2),...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Clayton News Daily

Jalen Green, Rockets rally past Hawks

Jalen Green scored 30 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit and stunned the visiting Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday. Green followed a driving layup at the 2:49 mark with a floater 45 seconds later that gave Houston...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Miyan Williams to Play vs. Michigan

Miyan Williams has been one of the country’s most explosive running backs when healthy for Ohio State this season. The junior was out last week after going down with injury against Indiana early this month, but he will make his return to the field for the Buckeyes against Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
COLUMBUS, OH
Clayton News Daily

Texans QB Kyle Allen to Start in Week 12 vs. Dolphins

View the original article to see embedded media. After suggesting the possibility of a quarterback change earlier this week, Texans coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday the team has elected to name a new starter for Week 12. Smith told reporters quarterback Kyle Allen will take over for Davis Mills under...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Falcons Injury Update: DT Jalen Dalton to Play vs. Commanders?

After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
ATLANTA, GA
The Commercial Appeal

Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned

ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
MEMPHIS, TN

