Monoclonal antibodies have been used in medicine since the 1960s. Today, they’re still being developed, but more people are using them to treat various diseases. In order to make sure that these drugs are safe for use in humans, scientists must first test their safety in animals before testing them on humans. This is why researchers are developing new ways to create and study mice with humanized immune systems. By doing this, they hope to be able to develop better treatments for patients.

