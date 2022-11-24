Kentucky's Will Levis tossed two touchdown passes, Chris Rodriguez Jr. set a record for 100-yard games and the Wildcats beat No. 25 Louisville 26-13 for the fourth straight time in the in-state rivalry on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Levis was 11-for-19 for 188 yards with touchdown passes to Dane Key...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO