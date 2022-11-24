Every time brand-new, cutting-edge technology has entered the market, it has had a positive impact on the sector. Do you remember the 2007 iPhone launch, for instance? Let’s discuss a bigger topic first: the Internet. Nobody, including myself, could have predicted how it would revolutionize and improve our quality of life. Now that we are all familiar with the internet and related technology, the world is preparing for the web3 revolution, and one of the most anticipated categories in that revolution is web3 gaming. So what exactly is web3 gaming? Of course, it has something to do with gaming. The idea is distinct from the traditional gaming platforms that we are all accustomed to, though. In actuality, web3-based games provide a novel viewpoint for engaging in games through decentralized approaches.

3 DAYS AGO