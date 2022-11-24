Nov. 24 Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays
Nov. 24: Steven Hamstead, Louis Smith, Louis Franklin Edwards, Jameson Cowan, Michael James
Nov. 25: Ronald Bass, Julia Blackwood, Aliesha Dixon, Deborah Moore, Connie Oakley, Michael James, Bruce Newsome
Nov. 26: Shelton Chesson, Ashe Creech, Charles E. Long, Lorraine Moore, Melaine Wells
Nov. 27: Randy Andrews, Louise F. Ellis, Bryan Joyner, Elizabeth Hodgkins
Nov. 28: W. Alex Allen III, Chris Baker, Ben Baucom, Carlton Best, Andrea Craft, Scott Ellis, Grey Gutrell, Natalie Hamstead, Lou Ellen Rook, Shirley Steppe, John Avery Jr.
Nov. 29: Deloris Davis, Theodore Gene Dunn, Nellie Lang
Nov. 30: Bob Albritton, Pattie Cobb, John Mewborn, Stee N.(Razor) Tyson, Christopher Mozingo, Bill Powell, Jonathan Whitley, Jonathan Moore
Anniversaries
Nov. 24: Linda and Jeff Shirley, Denise and Brian Windham
Nov. 26: Patricia and Jessie T. Cobb
Nov. 28: Vickie and Jimmy Matthews
Please send updates and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
