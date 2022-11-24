Farrior & Sons Inc. celebrate 60th anniversary

FARMVILLE — The construction company responsible for many of Farmville’s notable commercial buildings celebrated its 60th anniversary in October.

Hugh Farrior founded Farrior & Sons in 1962, and much of its success can be attributed to the solid foundation laid by its honest and hardworking founder, his family said. After Farrior built the business, he passed it down to his family, instilling his business philosophy in them in the process.

“He had nothing but his word and his tools and whatever he told the customer he was going to do, he made sure he did it,” said Bill Farrior Jr., Hugh’s grandson and current president of the company. The company is now a fourth-generation, family-owned business and its founder’s wisdom continues to guide its growth, his grandson said.

One of the ways the company sticks to its founding principles is by seeking local projects, Bill Jr. said. Spending time with family was a priority for Hugh, so he tried to keep his builders as close to home as possible.

“We still try to stay local. We are seeing a lot of industrial projects, retail, schools, churches, and medical, dental and professional offices. Our work is made up of both public and private projects.”

“We’ve built so many of the buildings in Farmville; one of the most memorable is the very first doctor’s office we did, which is now Farmville Internal Medicine. We also built the office in front of it,” he said, referring to Dr. Warren and Dr. Hardee’s dental office on North Main Street.

One of the company’s most recent large projects also is located in Farmville. The company was contracted to build the state-of-the-art Farmville Public Library, which opened last year. They also recently completed a renovation of the Paramount Theater for the Farmville Community Arts Council, adding an art gallery to the historic building. Farrior & Sons also built the current town hall building.

The company averages about 25 projects per year ranging from $750,000 to $15 million. One of their current projects consists of building five hangers at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, which followed construction of the City of Greenville’s Outdoor Aquatics Center at Thomas Foreman Park.

As the company continues to prosper, Bill said he hopes to see the fourth-generation family members, William Farrior III, Morgan Farrior, Matthew Chappell and Will Evans, carry on the family’s success and uphold their family legacy.