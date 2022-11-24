ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene Early College observes National Hispanic Heritage Month

By The Standard
 3 days ago

Students at Greene Early College observed National Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing family stories and playing the Mexican version of bingo.

Coordinated by Lenoir Community College Liaison Pamela Gonzalez and GEC’s Counselor LaKeisha Barnes, the observance took place with each grade during Cougar Compass, a time each day immediately following lunch where presentations focus on basic life skills, academics, social and emotional learning.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, the emphasis was on cultural traditions and celebrations in the Hispanic community, a news release from the school said. Students were encouraged to share family traditions and they enjoyed playing “La Loteria,” the Mexican version of bingo. In the game, images on a deck of cards are used instead of numbers. Students also enjoyed the musical talents by playing their guitars and sharing traditional Hispanic songs.

Designated by the U.S. Department of Education, Hispanic Heritage Month was observed nationwide Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The annual observance is set aside as a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures and extensive histories of the American Latino community. This year’s theme was “Building Prosperous and Healthy Communities.”

Begun in 1968, Hispanic Heritage Month was originally observed as “Hispanic Heritage Week,” but it was later extended to a month in 1988. Since then, the observance has been celebrated nationwide through festivals, art shows, conferences, community gatherings, and much more.

