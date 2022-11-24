ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard

J.M. Biggs: Being thankful

By Bobby Burns
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ccwN_0jMDCK2100

A lot of people will read this article and say: I don’t have anything to be thankful for. As you read this article, let your mind go back through this year, and think about all the times God has blessed you.

If you are not 6 feet under, you are doing great. A lot of people died. They did not make it to Thanksgiving. Think about all the people in the hospital fighting for their lives. They may not be alive tomorrow, but you are still here. There are people who are in the last stages of cancer. There are people that are in a diabetic coma. What about the people that are in hospice?

If you are depressed, or lonely, I have the cure. Today, and tomorrow, go out and do something for someone that is less fortunate than you. Then watch how the Lord will bless you. He will perk you right up. You will feel like a million bucks.

I know a lot of people have their minds on cooking Thanksgiving dinner. On Thanksgiving, don’t forget to thank God for waking you up to see another day. Thank him for your life, your health, and your strength. Thank him for his grace and mercy.

Thanksgiving is all about the Lord. If you honor him first thing in the morning, you will have a blessed, and wonderful day, all day long. The Bible declares: “Give thanks always, for all things unto God, and the father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5: 20.

Lastly, Thanksgiving is a time for forgiveness, A lot of you are angry with a loved one or friend. It has gone on long enough. It is time to get things right. Do it so the Lord will bless you. Invite them to dinner, or just call them and tell them that you love them. If you do not forgive them, the Lord will not forgive you. I don’t care how much you go to church. It will not work. You must forgive.

The Bible declares also: “To whom ye forgive anything, I forgive also: for if I forgave anything; to whom I forgave it, for your sakes forgave I it in the person of Christ.” 2

nd Corinthians 2:10. If anyone has a loved one that is sick, ill, or in the hospital, you may email or write me with your prayer request. I love you so much! I am always praying for you. Have a blessed Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

Related
The Standard

J.M. Biggs: God has not forgotten us

Hello everyone. It is such a privilege to be with you today. I hope that everyone has had a blessed week so far. It is such a blessing to be alive and well. Those of you that are going through something, whether it is sickness, disease, or financial problems, I am praying for you day and night. Hold on with everything that you have. There is a change coming. God is about to move by his Spirit. When God begins to bless, the devil has...
The Standard

Kindness is everything

Sometimes I wish that I could be more like Jesus. The compassion that he had, the love that he had for mankind, and he was very kind. Now, it is easy to be kind to people that are good, but what about the people that don’t like you, or those you don’t know? I remember a time when I stopped at a store to get gas. I noticed someone sitting on the outside. They appeared to be homeless. Without even hesitating, I went into my...
The Standard

Helping to sustain a friend

“God also said to Moses, ‘I am the Lord. I appeared to Abraham, to Isaac and to Jacob as God Almighty, but by my name the Lord I did not make myself fully known to them. I also established my covenant with them to give them the land of Canaan, where they resided as foreigners. Moreover, I have heard the groaning of the Israelites, whom the Egyptians are enslaving, and I have remembered by covenant. Therefore, say to the Israelites: ‘I am the Lord, and I will bring you out from under the yoke of the Egyptians. I will free...
The Standard

Celia Stone: Happy Thanksgiving

Today many of us are gathering with family and friends to join in giving thanks for God’s overwhelming provision. Despite the numerous difficulties we have faced as a nation the past few years, most of us have daily food and a warm place to sleep. Life had not been free from trouble for the women and men whose celebration we now commemorate. The first Thanksgiving took place in the autumn of 1621 when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians celebrated the Plymouth Colony’s first successful...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
445
Followers
767
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy