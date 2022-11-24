J.M. Biggs: Being thankful

A lot of people will read this article and say: I don’t have anything to be thankful for. As you read this article, let your mind go back through this year, and think about all the times God has blessed you.

If you are not 6 feet under, you are doing great. A lot of people died. They did not make it to Thanksgiving. Think about all the people in the hospital fighting for their lives. They may not be alive tomorrow, but you are still here. There are people who are in the last stages of cancer. There are people that are in a diabetic coma. What about the people that are in hospice?

If you are depressed, or lonely, I have the cure. Today, and tomorrow, go out and do something for someone that is less fortunate than you. Then watch how the Lord will bless you. He will perk you right up. You will feel like a million bucks.

I know a lot of people have their minds on cooking Thanksgiving dinner. On Thanksgiving, don’t forget to thank God for waking you up to see another day. Thank him for your life, your health, and your strength. Thank him for his grace and mercy.

Thanksgiving is all about the Lord. If you honor him first thing in the morning, you will have a blessed, and wonderful day, all day long. The Bible declares: “Give thanks always, for all things unto God, and the father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5: 20.

Lastly, Thanksgiving is a time for forgiveness, A lot of you are angry with a loved one or friend. It has gone on long enough. It is time to get things right. Do it so the Lord will bless you. Invite them to dinner, or just call them and tell them that you love them. If you do not forgive them, the Lord will not forgive you. I don’t care how much you go to church. It will not work. You must forgive.

The Bible declares also: “To whom ye forgive anything, I forgive also: for if I forgave anything; to whom I forgave it, for your sakes forgave I it in the person of Christ.” 2

nd Corinthians 2:10. If anyone has a loved one that is sick, ill, or in the hospital, you may email or write me with your prayer request. I love you so much! I am always praying for you. Have a blessed Thanksgiving.