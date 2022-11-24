Mitchell Oakley: The greatest of all time gets my thanks

It is Thanksgiving in just a day or so. It is a time to be thankful for our many earthly treasures.

But most of all, I am thankful for having a personal savior in Jesus Christ, a man who walked this earth righteously — the only one to ever do so — and then be viciously beaten and scarred, and nailed onto a cross between two robbers where he died an excruciating death.

My Jesus — the greatest of all time — was buried in a tomb and on the third day defeated death as he rose to sit at the right hand of God, the Father. I regress to note that one of those robbers asked for forgiveness and it was granted.

Jesus gives all of us the choice to accept him as our personal savior, to repent of our sins and ask forgiveness, and to ask him to come into our hearts so we can change our earthly life by living in his spirit.

God gave his only son, Jesus, to die to cover all of our sins. How powerful is that? Who among us would be willing to give up our son to death to cover the sins of every human being past and present that has walked this earth?

In this Thanksgiving season, just prior to the season of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, I am most thankful of the sacrifice he made for you and me. All we have to do is accept him and live in faith.

Being thankful for Jesus leads us to thankfulness for all that exists on this earth for each of us. For you see, he is in control of all those earthly things that we often take for granted.

I am thankful each day for:

The breath of life. Life is short. Enjoy it. Make use of every minute because the day will come when you will be limited in what you do.

Health, one of the most important aspects of life. I do not have perfect health, but I am thankful for what God has provided because when I look around, there are others much worse off.

The ability to pray for others, to hold those who struggle with life and health up to God for love, kindness, and healing.

The freedoms we enjoy by living in a free country, an imperfect country, but the greatest country in the world.

All the men and women who have served in the military and have protected our freedoms.

Our emergency personnel who serve us in a variety of ways.

My family, all of them, my children, their spouses, and all our grandchildren. What miracles God entrusted to all of us in our children.

For the freedom to write and say what is on my mind, despite the censorship now going on in this country through government overreach and government protection of social platforms.

Friends who are always there for me and my family during challenging times.

Love — the opportunity to love others and show that love as Jesus would have us do.

The freedom to cast a vote in governmental elections with God’s guidance.

The awesome beauty of this state and country, the turning colors of leaves from summer to fall or the snow-capped mountains of Denver, Colorado. What beauty God has painted for us.

I am thankful for so many other things. As the song, “Thank You Lord For Your Blessings On Me,” so beautifully relates that despite the struggles of life, there is plenty to be thankful for, including:

“There’s a roof up above me

I’ve got a good place to sleep

There’s food on my table

And shoes on my feet

You gave me your love Lord

And a fine family

Thank you, Lord, for your blessings on me.”

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Let God know.