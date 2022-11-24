ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Oakley: The greatest of all time gets my thanks

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

It is Thanksgiving in just a day or so. It is a time to be thankful for our many earthly treasures.

But most of all, I am thankful for having a personal savior in Jesus Christ, a man who walked this earth righteously — the only one to ever do so — and then be viciously beaten and scarred, and nailed onto a cross between two robbers where he died an excruciating death.

My Jesus — the greatest of all time — was buried in a tomb and on the third day defeated death as he rose to sit at the right hand of God, the Father. I regress to note that one of those robbers asked for forgiveness and it was granted.

Jesus gives all of us the choice to accept him as our personal savior, to repent of our sins and ask forgiveness, and to ask him to come into our hearts so we can change our earthly life by living in his spirit.

God gave his only son, Jesus, to die to cover all of our sins. How powerful is that? Who among us would be willing to give up our son to death to cover the sins of every human being past and present that has walked this earth?

In this Thanksgiving season, just prior to the season of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, I am most thankful of the sacrifice he made for you and me. All we have to do is accept him and live in faith.

Being thankful for Jesus leads us to thankfulness for all that exists on this earth for each of us. For you see, he is in control of all those earthly things that we often take for granted.

I am thankful each day for:

The breath of life. Life is short. Enjoy it. Make use of every minute because the day will come when you will be limited in what you do.

Health, one of the most important aspects of life. I do not have perfect health, but I am thankful for what God has provided because when I look around, there are others much worse off.

The ability to pray for others, to hold those who struggle with life and health up to God for love, kindness, and healing.

The freedoms we enjoy by living in a free country, an imperfect country, but the greatest country in the world.

All the men and women who have served in the military and have protected our freedoms.

Our emergency personnel who serve us in a variety of ways.

My family, all of them, my children, their spouses, and all our grandchildren. What miracles God entrusted to all of us in our children.

For the freedom to write and say what is on my mind, despite the censorship now going on in this country through government overreach and government protection of social platforms.

Friends who are always there for me and my family during challenging times.

Love — the opportunity to love others and show that love as Jesus would have us do.

The freedom to cast a vote in governmental elections with God’s guidance.

The awesome beauty of this state and country, the turning colors of leaves from summer to fall or the snow-capped mountains of Denver, Colorado. What beauty God has painted for us.

I am thankful for so many other things. As the song, “Thank You Lord For Your Blessings On Me,” so beautifully relates that despite the struggles of life, there is plenty to be thankful for, including:

“There’s a roof up above me

I’ve got a good place to sleep

There’s food on my table

And shoes on my feet

You gave me your love Lord

And a fine family

Thank you, Lord, for your blessings on me.”

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Let God know.

Related
J.M. Biggs: Being thankful

A lot of people will read this article and say: I don’t have anything to be thankful for. As you read this article, let your mind go back through this year, and think about all the times God has blessed you. If you are not 6 feet under, you are doing great. A lot of people died. They did not make it to Thanksgiving. Think about all the people in the hospital fighting for their lives. They may not be alive tomorrow, but you are...
Celia Stone: A month of thanks

From the beginning of their existence, humans have seen the giving nature of God. “Then God said, ‘I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food.’” (Genesis 1:29) “Then God blessed Noah and his sons, saying to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number and fill the earth. The fear and dread of you will fall on all the beasts of the earth, and on...
Kindness is everything

Sometimes I wish that I could be more like Jesus. The compassion that he had, the love that he had for mankind, and he was very kind. Now, it is easy to be kind to people that are good, but what about the people that don’t like you, or those you don’t know? I remember a time when I stopped at a store to get gas. I noticed someone sitting on the outside. They appeared to be homeless. Without even hesitating, I went into my...
J.M. Biggs: God has not forgotten us

Hello everyone. It is such a privilege to be with you today. I hope that everyone has had a blessed week so far. It is such a blessing to be alive and well. Those of you that are going through something, whether it is sickness, disease, or financial problems, I am praying for you day and night. Hold on with everything that you have. There is a change coming. God is about to move by his Spirit. When God begins to bless, the devil has...
J.M. Biggs: Evil things will come

I want to talk to you some more about the evil things that are happening in this country. It is my prayer that the church may prepare itself. I spoke on it before, but I want to give you a little bit more. Saints of God, we are living in perilous times, and yet I have never seen so many Christians comfortable with their circumstances. Some are waiting for things to get back to normal. It’s not going to happen. Things in this world will...
The Standard

Helping to sustain a friend

“God also said to Moses, ‘I am the Lord. I appeared to Abraham, to Isaac and to Jacob as God Almighty, but by my name the Lord I did not make myself fully known to them. I also established my covenant with them to give them the land of Canaan, where they resided as foreigners. Moreover, I have heard the groaning of the Israelites, whom the Egyptians are enslaving, and I have remembered by covenant. Therefore, say to the Israelites: ‘I am the Lord, and I will bring you out from under the yoke of the Egyptians. I will free...
Celia Stone: Happy Thanksgiving

Today many of us are gathering with family and friends to join in giving thanks for God’s overwhelming provision. Despite the numerous difficulties we have faced as a nation the past few years, most of us have daily food and a warm place to sleep. Life had not been free from trouble for the women and men whose celebration we now commemorate. The first Thanksgiving took place in the autumn of 1621 when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians celebrated the Plymouth Colony’s first successful...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Carrie Classon: Stubby squirrels his way onto mom's good side

I am delighted to report that my mother has come around. I have been lobbying my mother for months to take pity on a little red squirrel who had acquired a great fondness for her, demonstrating his devotion by digging up all her flowerpots and gazing at her for minutes at a time through the window. My mother spent the summer shooing him off the deck and telling him to “scram” when she saw him through the window. ...
The Standard

