Dayton, OH

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Wright scores 13 as NC Central knocks off Gardner-Webb 58-53

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Justin Wright scored 13 points as North Carolina Central beat Gardner-Webb 58-53 on Saturday. Wright also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Ja’Darius Harris finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 13 points. Eric Boone was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.
DURHAM, NC

