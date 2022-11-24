Read full article on original website
Hot-shooting Millers waste no time taking down Olympians to open season
NOBLESVILLE – Going into the new season, Noblesville boys basketball coach Scott McClelland emphasized that his team needed to be “a lot tougher defensively” in order to have a good campaign this year. The Millers got off to a good start when it came to that goal....
‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener
The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
Noblesville girls drop first game this season, Dani Mendez puts up career-high 26 points
It was a tough night for Noblesville at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg on Saturday night. The Class 4A No. 3 Millers fell to 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington 77-56 in a battle between two defending state champions. Noblesville won the 4A state title last year, while the Panthers won the 3A state championship and are playing up in 4A this year on the success factor.
Fishers girls drop home game against Fort Wayne Snider
Fishers fell to Fort Wayne Snider 74-63 in a Saturday game at the Tiger Den. The Class 4A No. 3 Tigers led 17-11 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. But the Panthers took over in the third period, outscoring Fishers 25-8 for a 51-37 lead. The Tigers poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter, but Snider stayed in front by scoring 23 points.
Tigers take down La Porte in home game
Fishers picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, beating La Porte 70-55 at the Tiger Den. The game was tied at 18-18 after one quarter, then the Slicers inched ahead 32-31 by halftime. Sophomore Jalen Haralson scored 10 points for Fishers in the first half, with Taden Metzger hitting three 3-pointers.
Trailblazers show Shortridge how to start season off right
The University boys turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and pulled away for a 58-38 win at Indianapolis Shortridge. Sabien Cain had 19 points and Andre Ozlowski added 17 points in the Trailblazers’ season opener. University trailed 24-20 with 3:25 left in the second quarter before...
Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
Guerin Catholic girls back in action, slam Cardinal Ritter
Guerin Catholic’s girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, overwhelming Cardinal Ritter 61-12 in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader at the Eagles Nest. The Golden Eagles led 22-2 after one quarter and 32-14 at halftime. Four Guerin Catholic players reached double figures, led by...
‘Hounds trip up in third quarter, fall to Moline
Carmel traveled to Moline, Ill. on Saturday to participate in the Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions. The Greyhounds fell to Moline 63-54. Carmel led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Moline came back to tie it up at halftime, 32-32. Moline then outscored the ‘Hounds 15-8 in the third quarter, and held on in the fourth.
Sheridan falls to Southmont
Sheridan’s boys basketball team dropped an away game to Southmont 59-43 on Saturday. The Mounties led 16-10 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime, then held the Blackhawks to five points in the third period to take further control of the game. Caleb Wright led Sheridan with 16 points,...
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet
The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell Shares the Passing of Oldest Brother, Sean
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue football's win over Indiana on Saturday, quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared of the passing of his oldest brother, Sean. "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.
Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game
For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame
Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
Support grows for Greenwood teen who collapsed during a basketball practice
Support continues to grow for a greenwood teenager who collapsed during basketball practice last week.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss to Rival Purdue
The Old Oaken Bucket will stay with Purdue as the Boilermakers shut down Indiana 30-16 on the Hoosiers' home turf Saturday. Indiana coach Tom Allen addressed the media in his final post game press conference of the season. Read his transcript, or watch the video.
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
Purdue vs. IU Game Thread
Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
