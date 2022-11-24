ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
wevv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Mother Jones

After Two Mass Shootings, Glenn Youngkin Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want to Say the Word ‘Gun’

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In less than 10 days, two mass shootings in two different cities have taken place in Virginia. On November 13, three students at the University of Virginia were killed after a classmate allegedly gunned them down following a field trip. Then on Tuesday, a suspected gunman opened fire inside a Walmart break room, killing at least six people and injuring four, before allegedly killing himself.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, left a "death note"

The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday. Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said Friday.Police have identified the victims as: Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
BBC

US shooting: Seven dead after attack in Virginia Walmart

At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, officials say. A man, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead. The City of Chesapeake earlier...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Washington Examiner

Police respond to shooting with 'multiple fatalities' at Virginia Walmart

A shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, has resulted in “multiple fatalities,” police confirmed to ABC 13. A little after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter on Sam’s Circle, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said. Police responded as...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Hill

Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials

The gunman who killed six people at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart on Tuesday night legally purchased the firearm he used in the tragedy hours before the shooting, officials said. The city of Chesapeake announced on Friday that 31-year-old Andre Bing, who died of a self-inflicted wound before police arrived, legally purchased the 9mm handgun from a local store that morning. Bing had no criminal history.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
newsnationnow.com

Virginia Walmart shooting: Vigil held for victims

(NewsNation) — Six families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones this Thanksgiving after a gunman opened fire inside a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart Tuesday night. Police said that 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead at Walmart, opened fire on his fellow Walmart employees just after 10 p.m. ET and then allegedly shot and killed himself.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walmart Store Shooting Leaves Six People Dead

A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.More from The Hollywood ReporterArrest Made in Attack Following Elton John Concert at Dodger StadiumDove Cameron, Wayne Brady Honor Victims...
VIRGINIA STATE

