ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Comeback

UNC suffers brutal football, basketball upsets minutes apart

The North Carolina Tar Heels were in action in both football and basketball on Friday. Their No. 17 ranked football program took on the NC State Wolfpack, while their No. 1 ranked basketball team took on the Iowa State Cyclones. Both teams were heavily favored to win their matchups. Both were upset. NC State won Read more... The post UNC suffers brutal football, basketball upsets minutes apart appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State

After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
AMES, IA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass

Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Benson, NC

Benson is a beautiful town in Johnston County, North Carolina. It’s famous for the biggest festival held in the county called "Mule Days," which honors the town’s agricultural heritage every fourth Saturday of September. The celebration includes music, food, rodeos, vendors, carnivals, mule judging, and race events. Benson...
BENSON, NC
Times News

Birth announcement: Wesley Robert Thomas

A son, Wesley Robert, was born to Katherine Dunnick and Daniel Thomas at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Wesley was welcomed home by a sister Madeline Thomas, 2. Maternal grandmother is Pam Dunnick of...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy